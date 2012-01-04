* Sterling rises to 15-month high of 82.64 pence per euro

* More euro weakness eyed as euro zone countries seek fresh funding

* Pound lags dollar, traders cite middle-east selling

* GBP selling risks seen in 2012 if UK economy weakens

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 4 Sterling hit its highest in over a year versus a broadly weaker euro on Wednesday as investors concerned by euro zone sovereign funding requirements sought to diversify funds out of the single currency in favour of perceived safer alternatives.

But the pound retreated from early gains against a firmer dollar which rose amid weakness in equity markets, with traders citing hefty sterling offers, including those from Middle Eastern participants and retail investors.

Against the euro, sterling was bolstered by the view that the UK economy, for all its weaknesses, was doing better than the euro zone, which is heading for recession amid huge uncertainty over the ability of highly indebted countries within the bloc to raise funds.

The euro fell to 82.64 pence, its lowest since September 2010, after stop-losses placed around support at 82.85 were hit. More euro weakness was likely in coming weeks which see a heavy calendar of euro debt supply.

"My target for EURGBP is 82.50 with further downside vulnerable should the upcoming (euro zone) debt sales disappoint," said a London-based spot trader.

Germany found adequate demand at an auction of 10-year government bonds on Wednesday, but key tests will come when Italy and Spain issue bonds next week.

Analysts said investors continue to prefer the pound versus the euro, but added that it remained at risk of selling versus the dollar if more signs start to show that Britain may also slip into a recession this year.

"Maybe the UK is approaching a consensus (for a recession) but it's not there yet. And there's no break-up risk, so people are more willing to allocate funding from a passive perspective at the start of the year," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

However, he added that UBS remained negative on sterling in the longer term.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.5606, retreating from an earlier climb to a session high of $1.5669.

Traders said they were seeing strong interest to sell the pound in favour of the dollar since the start of the week, adding that offers around $1.5700 would limit the upside.

ECONOMY RISKS

While many in the market believe Britain will struggle as the government stays the course of drastic austerity measures to maintain its prized AAA credit rating, another run of sluggish figures has made investors more pessimistic about the economy.

Data on Wednesday showed that while UK mortgage approvals rose in December, overall lending was sluggish, while money supply remained weak in November. Other figures showed a pick-up in the construction sector last month.

Overall, the figures underscored a weak outlook for consumer demand and suggested that monetary policy may remain extremely accommodative to boost the economy.

They followed data on Tuesday showing a slump in manufacturing in the fourth quarter, which suggested a looming recession in 2012.

"(Wednesday's data) keeps the spectre of more QE from the Bank of England in view as it suggests inflation pressures are non-existent, which could limit GBP gains in the medium-term," Forex.com analysts said in a note.

Many in the market believe the Bank of England will continue to buy UK assets from the market this year, while some analysts see the prospect of increased purchases. This would further flood the market with sterling liquidity. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ron Askew)