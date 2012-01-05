* Sterling rises to 82.50 pence per euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 5 Sterling rose to its highest in nearly 16 months versus the euro on Thursday on worries over euro zone sovereign funding pressures and after data showed a pick-up in UK service sector activity.

But the UK economy's uncertain prospects dragged the pound down against a broadly firmer dollar, which was boosted by strong U.S. jobs data.

UK service sector PMI unexpectedly rose to 54.0, its highest since July. This added to the view that the UK economy will still outperform the euro zone and encouraged those seeking alternatives to the euro to buy sterling.

The euro fell to 82.50 pence, its lowest since mid-September 2010 to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day, extending losses after breaking below its 2011 low of 82.85 on Wednesday. It was last at 82.63 pence.

The single currency fell broadly, hitting multi-month lows versus the dollar and a decade low versus the yen on nagging concerns over the ability of highly indebted countries within the euro zone bloc to raise funds.

Analysts expect further gains for sterling against the euro, as the region's debt crisis rumbles on.

"Expectations for the UK economy became deflated much earlier than those for the rest of the world, so in that sense a lot of bad news is already in the price for sterling," said Adam Cole, head of FX strategy at RBC.

RBC forecasts the euro at 80 pence by year-end, but Cole said it could reach that level within months, depending on how events pan out in the euro zone.

Technical analysts at Commerzbank said the outlook for euro/sterling remained bearish, highlighting the 2010 low at 80.67 as its next major target with long-term support at 77.85, the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's 2007-2009 rally.

If UK economic data continues to show improvement, this will dampen expectations for further quantitative easing by the Bank of England, also helping the pound. Economists polled by Reuters still expect the BoE to expand its asset purchasing programme though by less than they forecast in a poll in December.

"The manufacturing, services and construction PMIs have all surprised on the upside and offer some hope that there is still life in the UK economy," said James Knightley, economist at ING.

FALLS VS DOLLAR

Sterling fell nearly 1 percent on the day against the dollar as euro zone worries dented investors' appetite for risk and boosted demand for the safe-haven U.S. currency.

Sterling fell as low as $1.5466, extending falls after stop-losses were hit on the break below Wednesday's low of $1.5580 and leaving it in sight of $1.5361, a low hit on Dec. 29. It was well below the Dec. 21 high of $1.5775.

Although many expect the pound to rise versus the euro, it is expected to perform poorly against perceived safer currencies such as the dollar and the yen as concerns remain about the fragile British economy.

The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey released Thursday pointed to tighter availability of credit going forward even after UK finance minister George Osborne announced a scheme of credit easing at the end of November last year.

(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John Stonestreet)