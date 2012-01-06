(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Sterling climbs to new 16-month high vs euro

* Looming Spanish, Italian auctions keep investors on edge

* Sterling suffers vs dollar after strong US jobs data

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 6 Sterling hit a fresh 16-month high against the euro on Friday and looked set to stay supported as investors concerned about euro zone sovereign funding pressures headed for the relative safety of the UK currency.

However, the pound fell versus the dollar, which rallied broadly on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that suggested the U.S. economy is starting to improve after suffering for much of 2011.

The euro slipped to 82.39 pence, its lowest level since September 2010, before finding support from reported bids around 82.30-40 pence.

Market players said the pound's strength was down to euro zone woes rather than strong domestic fundamentals, even though data on Thursday showed a pick-up in UK service sector activity.

Those figures were tempered on Friday by data showing UK house prices fell 0.9 percent on the month in December, confounding expectations of a modest improvement. There was little impact on the currency.

"I think euro/sterling will continue to go lower. All the problems that have caused euro zone bond markets to sell off in the fourth quarter have not only not been resolved, they look set to intensify," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"It comes back to the issue of ugly currencies. In terms of dollar, sterling and euro, sterling comes second best."

Mellor said the euro could find decent support around the September 2010 low of 81.43 pence and below that around 80.65 pence, near the summer 2010 trough.

Market players said the euro risked more selling versus the pound ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions next week that are seen as those countries' first major refinancing tests of 2012.

Analysts said many investors preferred to invest in UK rather than euro zone government debt, boosting sterling, given the UK deficit-cutting austerity measures that are already in place and the Bank of England's independent monetary policy.

There was solid demand at UK gilt auctions earlier in the week, and BoE data also showed foreign investors increased their gilt holdings by 16.3 billion pounds in November, the largest monthly rise since September 2008.

VULNERABLE VS DOLLAR

While supported versus the euro, the pound suffered versus a broadly strong dollar after data showed U.S. employment growth accelerated last month and the jobless rate dropped to a near three-year low of 8.5 percent.

Sterling fell around 0.7 percent to $1.5376, before paring losses to trade around $1.5415 in late London trade.

"The data suggests the U.S. will have substantially higher growth in 2012 than in Europe and therefore they like the dollar even more," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

"Many people are taking any opportunity to sell the euro, even on a day like today, when sentiment should be positive after good U.S. jobs report... It's a bit of a one way street in euro/dollar, and that's also what's dragging on cable today."

Some strategists said it had the potential to weaken against the dollar if the U.S. economy outperforms the UK, although improving fundamentals are unlikely to translate into rate rises in either country anytime soon. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)