(Updates prices, adds comment)

* Sterling steady vs euro near highest level since Sept. 2010

* Profit-taking provides some euro support

* Outlook for single currency clouded, debt auctions loom

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 9 Sterling traded close to a 16-month high against the euro on Monday with investors cautious on the single currency after more negative news on Greece over the weekend added to concerns about euro zone sovereign funding pressures.

The euro held just above a trough of 82.22 pence hit over the weekend, its lowest level since September 2010.

It retreated from a session high of 82.77 pence, reached as some market players booked profits on bets against the euro, to last trade flat at 82.40 pence. Traders reported topside stops around 82.85-90 pence.

Market players said the outlook for the single currency was clouded ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later in the week which are seen as a key test of sentiment.

"Europe is a major driver of sterling, and every auction that is held within the euro zone is closely scrutinised these days," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

The auctions will gauge investor willingness to invest in the troubled euro zone sovereigns after newspaper reports over the weekend added to concerns the crisis is intensifying.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported the International Monetary Fund was losing confidence in Greece's ability to work off its mountain of debt, while an adviser to the German finance minister told a Greek newspaper a 50 percent write-down on Greek debt holdings was not enough.

Germany and France also warned Greece on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default.

The pound has been buoyed by investors seeking refuge from the euro zone debt crisis in recent weeks, and FX Pro's Derks said that trend looked likely to persist.

"Sterling has benefited from safe haven flows from Europe with the main assets being real estate and British government debt. That is probably going to continue," he said.

Despite record low yields, analysts said the recent outperformance of the UK gilt market was more a result of concerns about the euro zone than confidence in UK economic fundamentals.

UK growth was weak in 2011 and the Bank of England forecasts it will grow at an annual rate of just 0.8 percent through most of 2012, while others think it may dip into recession.

BOE RATE DECISION

With little UK economic data scheduled the main event of the week for sterling investors is likely to be the BoE rate decision on Thursday. Policymakers are expected to keep rates on hold at 0.5 percent and maintain the quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds.

John Hydeskov, chief strategist at Danske Bank said an increase in the BoE's asset purchasing programme could halt the decline in euro/sterling but policymakers were unlikely to take such a step before February at the earliest.

The pound climbed 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.5451, trading within sight of the December low of $1.5361. Technical analysts said a move below that level would re-target the 2011 trough of $1.5270.

Market players said the pound gained some support from a UK clearer converting dollars into sterling to pay dividends.

In a note, Morgan Stanley strategists said they expected any sterling rebounds against the dollar to be limited and provide good selling opportunities.

"The fundamental position of the UK still appears shaky despite some better-than-expected economic data recently, and the UK's exposure to the eurozone is likely to maintain the pressure on cable," they wrote. (Editing by Toby Chopra)