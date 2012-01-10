* Sterling claws back vs euro, hovers near 16-mth high

* Cable holds slight gains, but upside limited by offers

* Analysts: Cable fall to $1.50 possible in coming months

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Jan 10 Sterling hovered near a 16-month high against the euro on Tuesday, clawing back from early losses, as speculation the euro zone debt crisis will deepen kept sentiment negative towards the single currency.

The pound clung to slight gains versus a broadly struggling dollar, but analysts see a risk of sterling weakness if the safe-haven U.S. currency appreciates as the euro debt situation worsens. A weak UK economy could also knock the pound.

At the same time, the failure of Germany and France on Monday to produce an immediate solution to contain the effects of the region's debt problems highlighted risks to the euro, which could boost the pound versus the single currency.

"I think GBP will stay firm against the euro but whilst holding up against the dollar, eventually the economic problems will start to weigh and we will see Cable lower," said a trader in London.

The euro traded at 82.50 pence, down marginally on the day as the single currency retreated from a session high of 82.81 pence hit in early trade. It hovered near 82.22 pence hit on Monday, its weakest since September 2010.

Traders said euro demand from a UK clearer ahead of one of the Bank of England's afternoon fixings had pushed the single currency to the day's high.

Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec, said he saw hefty corporate demand to buy euros at these historically cheap levels, which would limit a significant downside below current levels.

"My feel for medium term GBP/EUR range is 1.18 to 1.22 (the equivalent of around 84.50-82.00 pence expressed in EUR/GBP)," he said.

Sterling treaded 0.2 percent higher at $1.5490 against the dollar, buoyed near a session high of $1.5500 hit earlier in the day.

Market participants said the pound was supported by demand from UK corporates selling dollar-denominated revenues, but some traders said its upside was capped by offers suspected around the session peak.

Many in the market expect the euro will suffer broadly if European officials are seen taking their time on solving the debt crisis, which could push more weak countries towards bailouts or even debt defaults.

This would also boost the dollar, analysts said, which would spell more weakness for sterling given that it has been closely tracking moves in the single currency against the greenback.

Commerzbank currency strategist Peter Kinsella said he anticipated Cable to fall to around $1.50 in the coming months, especially if euro/dollar breaks below $1.20.

BOE AHEAD

Sterling investors are awaiting a Bank of England rate decision on Thursday, seen as the event highlight of the week. Policymakers are expected to hold rates at 0.5 percent and maintain the quantitative easing target at 275 billion pounds.

Some analysts see a chance the UK central bank may raise its asset-buying programme in the next few months - which would be sterling negative - if the economy continues to struggle.

Still, market participants believe the pound will be supported against the euro if investors flock to UK assets, which are considered a safer alternative to euro zone assets as Britain is seen retaining its AAA credit rating.

Data released Tuesday on UK housing showed prices fell at a marginally slower pace in the three months to December, but were expected to fall further.

Other data showed a year-on-year jump in UK retail sales growth in December, but the figures were being compared with a period of particular weakness in the sector, when much of the UK was paralysed by snow in late 2010. (editing by Ron Askew)