(Updates prices)
* Downgrades hit risk sentiment, drag on sterling vs dollar
* Technical resistance seen just below $1.52 in Cable
* Sterling near 16-mth high vs euro, gilt flows support
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling traded within
sight of a near 18-month low against the dollar on Monday and
looked likely to stay on the back foot as investors concerned
about the implications of euro zone ratings downgrades favoured
the safe-haven U.S. currency.
The pound was firm against the euro, however, hovering close
to a 16-month high as the downgrades coupled with fresh concerns
about a Greek debt default weighed broadly on the single
currency.
Movements in sterling and other currencies were limited in
the aftermath of the ratings cuts. Analysts said the impact
could have been greater but as S&P was following through on a
warning made last month, much of the move was already priced in.
But they said the pound's performance was likely to be
dominated by developments in the euro zone, which may boost the
UK currency versus the euro.
"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral, and any
further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to
materialise, that would have a broader negative impact for the
euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
A further dip in risk appetite could see sterling test
82.22 pence against the troubled euro, its highest level since
September 2010, while slumping along with other perceived
riskier currencies against the dollar.
Sterling was almost flat against the dollar at
$1.5307, holding above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest
level since July 2010.
Traders cited some supportive bids from Middle East
investors. The euro was also flat against sterling
at 82.70 pence.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit
rating of nine euro zone countries including France and Austria
after the close of London markets on Friday.
The news came as negotiations between Greece and private
creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a
messy Greek default.
Hardman at BTM UFJ said he expected sterling to underperform
the dollar and the yen if risk sentiment deteriorated further.
Strong technical resistance in sterling against the dollar comes
in just below $1.52, the 61.8 percent retracement of the May
2010 to May 2011 move from around $1.4230 to $1.6745.
GILTS BENEFIT
Sterling has benefited from safe-haven flows as bond
investors reduced exposure to euro zone government debt and
bought UK gilts instead. The yield on British 10-year gilts fell
to within a whisker of a new record low on Monday after the S&P
downgrade reduced the pool of European triple-A rated
sovereigns.
But some strategists said the fact that Germany, the euro
zone's largest economy, was not downgraded could prompt some of
those flows to be diverted into Bunds and remove a pillar of
support for the pound.
Overall, market players said more instability in the euro
zone, the UK's largest trading partner, could spell trouble for
sterling.
"This is just a reminder that the UK is intrinsically tied
into what happens in Europe. Bad news for Europe is not good
news for the UK," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at
Investec Bank PLC.
"I think the pound will hold on reasonably well this week
but sterling/dollar will ultimately continue tracking
euro/dollar lower. In the short-to-medium term the UK may
benefit a little bit from being a triple-A rated sovereign but I
think that will be called into question during 2012 as well."
Latest data showed currency speculators increased bets
against the pound, boosting their net sterling short positions
to 35,853 contracts.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Susan Fenton)