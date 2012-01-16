(Updates prices)

* Downgrades hit risk sentiment, drag on sterling vs dollar

* Technical resistance seen just below $1.52 in Cable

* Sterling near 16-mth high vs euro, gilt flows support

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling traded within sight of a near 18-month low against the dollar on Monday and looked likely to stay on the back foot as investors concerned about the implications of euro zone ratings downgrades favoured the safe-haven U.S. currency.

The pound was firm against the euro, however, hovering close to a 16-month high as the downgrades coupled with fresh concerns about a Greek debt default weighed broadly on the single currency.

Movements in sterling and other currencies were limited in the aftermath of the ratings cuts. Analysts said the impact could have been greater but as S&P was following through on a warning made last month, much of the move was already priced in.

But they said the pound's performance was likely to be dominated by developments in the euro zone, which may boost the UK currency versus the euro.

"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral, and any further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to materialise, that would have a broader negative impact for the euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

A further dip in risk appetite could see sterling test 82.22 pence against the troubled euro, its highest level since September 2010, while slumping along with other perceived riskier currencies against the dollar.

Sterling was almost flat against the dollar at $1.5307, holding above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest level since July 2010.

Traders cited some supportive bids from Middle East investors. The euro was also flat against sterling at 82.70 pence.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit rating of nine euro zone countries including France and Austria after the close of London markets on Friday.

The news came as negotiations between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek default.

Hardman at BTM UFJ said he expected sterling to underperform the dollar and the yen if risk sentiment deteriorated further. Strong technical resistance in sterling against the dollar comes in just below $1.52, the 61.8 percent retracement of the May 2010 to May 2011 move from around $1.4230 to $1.6745.

GILTS BENEFIT

Sterling has benefited from safe-haven flows as bond investors reduced exposure to euro zone government debt and bought UK gilts instead. The yield on British 10-year gilts fell to within a whisker of a new record low on Monday after the S&P downgrade reduced the pool of European triple-A rated sovereigns.

But some strategists said the fact that Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, was not downgraded could prompt some of those flows to be diverted into Bunds and remove a pillar of support for the pound.

Overall, market players said more instability in the euro zone, the UK's largest trading partner, could spell trouble for sterling.

"This is just a reminder that the UK is intrinsically tied into what happens in Europe. Bad news for Europe is not good news for the UK," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank PLC.

"I think the pound will hold on reasonably well this week but sterling/dollar will ultimately continue tracking euro/dollar lower. In the short-to-medium term the UK may benefit a little bit from being a triple-A rated sovereign but I think that will be called into question during 2012 as well."

Latest data showed currency speculators increased bets against the pound, boosting their net sterling short positions to 35,853 contracts. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Susan Fenton)