(Adds detail, updates prices)

* Sterling falls vs euro on UK CPI data, better German ZEW

* UK inflation fall raises chance of more QE in Feb

* M&A news supports sterling vs yen

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling slipped against the euro on Tuesday as a slide in UK inflation reinforced expectations the Bank of England will ease monetary policy further, while a German sentiment survey improved, helping to ease pressure on the single currency.

British inflation fell sharply in December, with the annual CPI rate dropping to 4.2 percent from 4.8 percent in November, supporting the Bank of England's view that consumer price inflation may have peaked.

The weaker reading will add to expectations the BoE will increase asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme next month. Clear evidence of falling prices is a precondition for some BoE policymakers to back QE expansion.

"The lower CPI is, the more ammunition it gives the BoE to do more QE, and we are approaching February when most people think the Bank will increase asset purchases," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 82.96 pence, having hit a high for the day of 83.21, though traders reported large offers placed up to 83.30 pence capping gains.

The single currency was supported as the ZEW German economic sentiment index unexpectedly jumped to -21.6 in January from -53.8 in December, its biggest ever rise though it remained in negative territory.

Many analysts were sceptical about how much further the euro could rise, however, with concerns about the euro zone debt crisis likely to keep weighing on the single currency after a ratings downgrade of some euro zone sovereigns and the bloc's bailout fund, together with worries over a messy Greek default.

Stiff resistance for the euro was expected at last week's high of 83.76 pence, while it stayed not far from its recent 16-month low of 82.22 pence. Many analysts expect euro zone worries to push the euro back below this trough towards the 80 pence mark.

UK ECONOMIC WORRIES

Investors were mindful of UK economic weakness, with recent data pointing to a high risk of recession. Some think that in the weeks to come data may weigh more heavily on sterling, which late last year was largely immune to UK worries as investors sought alternatives to euro zone assets.

Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.2 percent to $1.5353, above Friday's trough of $1.5234, its lowest level since July 2010. On the topside, traders cited stop-losses above Friday's high of $1.5410.

Barclays initiated a short sterling/dollar position on Tuesday around $1.5364, looking for a move to $1.4750, with a stop-loss at $1.5600, citing differing economic fortunes in the US and UK, as well as aggressive loosening in BoE monetary policy next month.

UK labour market data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Friday could weigh on the pound further if they add to the picture of an increasingly fragile economy.

"One of the potential triggers for a squeeze higher in euro crosses could be evidence of economic weakness outside of the euro zone. In this regard, sterling looks particularly vulnerable against the euro in the very near term," Citi analysts said in a note to clients.

The pound edged higher against the yen, with traders citing support from M&A-related flows as Japan's SMFG and Sumitomo Corp confirmed that they were buying the aircraft-leasing business of RBS in a deal worth $7.3 billion. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Anna Willard)