LONDON, Jan 20 Sterling struck a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, extending gains into a fifth straight day, although sharper gains were checked by concerns over the fragile UK economy which may require more monetary stimulus.

The euro eased from two-week highs versus the dollar as traders booked some profits on this week's rally, which in turn helped the pound to recover from earlier three-week lows against the single currency.

"There's a general decent improvement in risk appetite this week and the safe-haven flight into dollars we saw at the end of 2011 is starting to unwind, which is helping sterling," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

Risk appetite has been underpinned this week by hopes that Greece will strike a deal with its creditors and avoid a damaging default, and by improving U.S. economic data and loads of cash injected by the European Central Bank last month.

Sterling rose to $1.5536, its highest since Jan. 5, and was on track for its best weekly performance in three months. Traders cited buying by a U.S. bank and model funds in the afternoon session, which saw the pair trigger stops cited above $1.5500. Near-term resistance is at $1.5604, the 55-day moving average.

Speculation that foreign investment flows could rise also shored up sentiment towards the pound, with China's sovereign wealth fund taking a minority stake in Thames Water.

Sterling initially lagged the euro. The pound slipped to a three-week low of 83.78 pence against the single currency before recovering to 83.21 pence. Broad short covering has lifted the euro away from a 16-month low of 82.22 pence hit earlier this month.

Traders reported option-related offers in the 83.80 region with resistance seen at 84.22, the late December high.

RETAIL REBOUND, BUT OUTLOOK GRIM

UK retail sales rebounded in December as shops slashed prices to tempt pre-Christmas shoppers, providing some relief at the end of a gloomy year, official data showed.

Traders said the data had little effect on the pound as the recovery in spending was largely priced in, although the scale of discounting was a concern.

Worries about the UK's outlook persist as austerity measures and spillover effects from the euro zone debt crisis hang over the economy, prompting speculation the Bank of England will announce more asset purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), as early as next month.

Next week, fourth-quarter UK GDP data is expected to show the economy contracted. Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is also due to speak next week while the latest set of minutes from the BoE's last monetary policy committee meeting are all likely to reinforce expectations for further asset purchases.

As such, some analysts recommend selling sterling into the latest rally.

"The ongoing expansion of the BoE's balance sheet through its asset purchase programme continues to undermine the pound," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi. "The UK's tight links to the euro zone appear likely to have resulted in the economy contracting late last year as the euro debt crisis escalated."

He expects sterling to trade with a bearish bias next week, trading within a $1.52-1.5650 range.

Data released this week showed inflation fell sharply in December, news that will be welcomed by the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent was quoted as saying that Britain's economy is broadly flat and growth is likely to be volatile for much of 2012. He also expected inflation to keep falling and said recently announced cuts in gas prices should help. (Editing by Catherine Evans/Susan Fenton)