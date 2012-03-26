* Sterling gains, dollar stumbles on Bernanke comments

* Break above $1.5924 opens door to test of $1.60

* Euro/sterling resistance around 84.24 pence

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 26 Sterling hit its highest in more than three weeks against a broadly weaker dollar on Monday and looked set to gain further after Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke sounded a note of caution on the U.S. economy.

Bernanke said further improvements in the U.S. labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting some dollar bulls to cut long positions in the dollar.

The pound rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.5943, breaking above its March 21 high of $1.5924, with traders citing buying by a UK investment bank.

"This is more of a dollar move than a sterling move. It feels like the market was slightly overdone in being long of dollars and it's time to unwind some of that," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

The break above $1.5924 could prompt a test of $1.60, the level that has capped sterling gains since mid-November.

On the downside, traders cited stops around $1.58 and bids at $1.5790. Technical analysts said a break below the March trough of $1.56 would put the $1.5234 January low in focus as the next target.

UBS's Yu said with little UK data scheduled in coming days sterling/dollar, also known as cable, would be sensitive to dollar-specific news and could break above $1.60 if the Fed Chairman continued to sound more dovish on the U.S. economy.

"Bernanke has got two more speeches this week so we could see cable go higher if he confirms the views that he expressed today," Yu said.

A final reading of UK gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of 2011 on Tuesday is expected to be unchanged at minus 0.2 percent.

MARKET WEIGHS QE

In the medium term, market players said sterling's direction was likely to be determined by speculation over whether the Bank of England will signal another round of asset purchasing to boost the economy.

John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Markets, said last week's disappointing UK retail sales data suggested policymakers may opt for a "soft landing" for quantitative easing and pump a further 25 billion pounds into the economy, which could weigh on sterling.

"The average trader is positioned for the programme to end in early May and the BoE not doing another round. As long as QE is going on I think sterling will be under pressure and will weaken against the euro," he said.

The euro was trading close to flat against the pound at 83.61 pence, and remained pinned firmly below the March peak of 84.24 pence that is seen as strong resistance.

Technical analysts said a break above that level could open the door to a test of 85.00 pence, the 2012 peak. (Editing by Susan Fenton)