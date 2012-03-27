* Option barrier at $1.60 gives way

* Move driven by dollar weakness, UK economic outlook shaky

* Resistance eyed at 200-week moving average of $1.6014

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 27Sterling rose to its highest in more than four months versus the dollar on Tuesday, with the U.S. currency burdened by increasing chances of more U.S. monetary easing and the pound able to shake off the negative effects of a shaky economic outlook in the UK.

A survey by the Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday showed that while UK retail sales unexpectedly steadied in March, the outlook was poor amid high fuel prices and slow wage growth.

The dollar struggled near a four-week low against a basket of currencies, having been hit hard by dovish comments from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke who left the door ajar for more monetary stimulus in coming months.

"This move in sterling has largely been driven by the dollar and I think there will need to be another bout of dollar weakness which is reflected in euro/dollar for sterling to accelerate beyond $1.60," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"To get sterling independently excited we would need to see a loss of dovish tone from some MPC members," said Foley.

Sterling briefly hit $1.6002, its highest since Nov. 14, as traders said demand from a major U.S. bank triggered an option barrier at $1.6000. Tough resistance was at its 200-week moving average of $1.6014. It was trading up 0.1 percent on the day at $1.5983 in the London afternoon.

The last time sterling broke past its 200-week moving average in the past decade, it went on to log impressive gains in the following months, CitiFX Wire said in a note.

The pound posted its biggest daily gain in over a week on Monday, and having broken past resistance at its March 21 high of $1.5924 traders did not rule out a test of the psychologically significant $1.60 mark in the near term.

Bernanke said on Monday further improvements in the U.S. labour market would require faster economic growth, prompting dollar bulls to cut long positions in the greenback. More QE from the Fed would usually lead to more selling in the dollar.

"The $1.60 level is a key psychological level and we think sterling will outperform the euro as long as risk appetite holds and the U.S. economy shows momentum and Bernanke keeps the door open for more easing," said Ned Rumpletin, head of G-10 FX strategy at Standard Chartered.

"UK data has been pretty mixed, at best, including today's CBI retail sales numbers, so there isn't much that cable can derive from that."

The euro was down 0.2 percent for the day at 83.43 pence, with offers cited around 83.70. It has stayed below its March peak of 84.24 pence which is seen as strong resistance by many.

In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Monday Britain's economy had effectively stalled, with growth rates near zero over the last six months, keeping alive slim chances of another round of quantitative easing.

While another bout of easing is uncertain in coming months, the quarterly Bank of England bulletin released on Tuesday suggested that asset purchases by central banks have helped economies weather their crises..

BoE Governor Mervyn King said on Tuesday he did not know whether more QE would be required. For more click on (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)