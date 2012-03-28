(Updates prices, adds comment)

* UK Q4 GDP revised lower, 0.3 pct quarterly contraction

* Euro hits 2-wk high vs pound, breaks resistance at 83.72

* Sterling falls vs dollar after hitting 4-mth high on Tues

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 28 Sterling hit a two-week low against the euro and fell versus the dollar on Wednesday, coming under pressure after data unexpectedly showed the UK economy had contracted more than previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Signs of recovery in the first quarter of this year were expected to limit the pound's losses, however. Some analysts said fears of a fresh flare up in the euro zone debt crisis could see the single currency fall against sterling in coming weeks and months.

"People are bracing themselves for worse euro zone data and would bank more on a credit crunch hitting euro zone growth than a dramatic downward revision to the UK growth outlook," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

UK gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent between October and December, with annual growth at 0.5 percent, against expectations for an unrevised 0.2 percent fall on the quarter and 0.7 percent growth year-on-year.

The euro hit a session high of 83.95 pence, after breaking above resistance at its March 21 high of 83.72, with traders earlier citing reported U.S. and Swiss buying of euros versus sterling.

The shared currency stopped just shy of its 100-day moving average at 83.99 pence, a break of which would be needed before it can target the mid-March high of 84.24 pence. It was last up 0.45 percent on the day at 83.83 pence.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King on Tuesday highlighted the hurdles facing the UK economy, arguing that Britain faces a long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates as banks are still reducing their balance sheets.

KEY CHART RESISTANCE

Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.6 percent to $1.5846. Traders said stop-loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.5920 following the GDP data, and further stops accelerated selling as sterling dropped below its 200-day moving average around $1.5850.

The pound pulled away from highs hit on Tuesday when it briefly surpassed the $1.60 to touch $1.6002, its strongest in more than four months, as speculation grew of more monetary easing in the United States.

Traders said sterling could struggle to make a sustained break above $1.60, given tough chart resistance around $1.6014, the 200-week moving average. Analysts said in the past any breaks through this barrier prompted sharp moves for the pound.

"Cable has suffered more than most today and GDP was behind that. It was only a small revision but shows the going is still tough," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

"I'm not convinced the pound is going to push that much higher beyond $1.60. For the UK it's going to be like walking through mud for the rest of the year in terms of the economy." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)