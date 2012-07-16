* Euro drops to fresh 3-1/2 year low vs sterling
* Trade-weighted sterling at 2-month high
* Investors look ahead to Fed Chairman's testimony
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 16 Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 year
high against a struggling euro on Monday as investors, worried
about growing risks to Italy and Spain's finances, stepped up
sales of the common currency and sought the relative safety of
UK assets.
It also rallied against the dollar after U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell in June, adding to speculation the Federal
Reserve may opt for another round of quantitative easing to
boost growth.
Traders said some of the renewed euro selling came on a Wall
Street Journal report that the European Central Bank favoured
imposing losses on senior bondholders of the most severely
troubled Spanish savings banks. That would contrast with its
2010 position that senior bondholders in bailed-out Irish banks
should not suffer losses.
The ECB declined to comment on the report.
Continued uncertainty about the Spanish banks' bailout
package and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the
ECB put pressure on the euro with analysts saying more losses
were in store, especially against the British pound.
"Sterling is the best valued non-euro currency and it makes
sense to go short euro/sterling even at these levels," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale. He expected the
euro to drop to 75 pence in one month.
"Sterling is pretty cheap in comparison to other European
currencies like the Swedish currency even after pricing in the
weakness in the UK economy and dovishness from the Bank of
England."
The euro fell 0.4 percent to 78.33 pence against the pound
, its weakest since November 2008. A reported option
barrier at 78.25 pence was expected to be tested in coming days.
Confidence in the ability of euro zone plans to shore up
Spanish and Italian markets also took a blow from Germany's top
court setting a Sept. 12 deadline for a decision over whether it
would block the latest version of the fund.
That means the fund will not be using the new powers granted
to it by euro zone leaders last month any time soon.
UBS head of FX strategy, Mansoor Mohi-uddin, said sterling's
strength against the single currency was justified as UK gilts
continue to benefit from their AAA status.
He added that the UK Treasury's move to get banks to
increase credit to the broader economy was likely to help shore
up investor sentiment especially given euro zone policymakers
were still grappling with the debt crisis.
"The UK authorities, in contrast to the laboured efforts of
their euro one counterparts, are trying to deal with the impact
of the credit crunch on Britain's economy," he said.
BERNANKE TESTIMONY AHEAD
The euro's losses against sterling saw the trade-weighted
sterling index rise to its highest in two months. The
index rose to 84.1, its highest since May 16.
The pound also managed to gain 0.2 percent against the
dollar to $1.5596, despite the International Monetary Fund
slashing its UK growth forecast.
Analysts said some investors were going short of the dollar
ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Tuesday and Wednesday in case recent poor U.S. data prompted him
to hint at more monetary stimulus.
"The dollar has come off very sharply on a broad basis,
that's all in the lead up to the Bernanke testimony," said
Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"But the market may be getting a bit ahead of itself. Just
because we get some weak economic data out of the U.S. does not
mean the Fed will jump on the back of more quantitative easing."
Monetary easing tends to weigh on demand for the dollar
because it increases the supply of greenbacks in the system.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)