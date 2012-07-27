* Sterling rises vs dollar, tracking euro gains
* Policymakers' comments raise hopes of action to stem euro
crisis
* Pound falls vs euro but still not far from near 4-year
peak
* Seen resilient despite slump in UK GDP
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 27 The pound rose to a five-week
high against the dollar on Friday but fell against the euro on
speculation the European Central Bank and euro zone governments
would step up action to stem the region's debt crisis.
France's Le Monde newspaper reported that the ECB and
governments were preparing to intervene to bring down Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs, while German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande pledged to do all
they could to protect the euro
The pound has stayed relatively resilient despite data
earlier this week showing the UK economy slumped far more than
expected during the second quarter.
It was up 0.3 percent at $1.5730 against the
dollar, having risen as high as $1.5768, buoyed with the euro
and other riskier currencies.
A broadly firmer euro rose 0.4 percent to a
nine-day high of 78.64 pence as the latest comments backed up
remarks made by ECB President Mario Dragi the previous day and
prompted investors to cut short positions in the currency.
"We had terrible GDP number but sterling didn't react that
much and has reacted far more to the comments from Draghi," said
Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at Rabobank.
Analysts said with the market's focus firmly on events in
the euro zone, sterling was likely to continue to track
movements in the euro against the dollar.
"On the broader scheme of things euro/sterling has held in a
relatively tight range against the euro," said Jennifer Hau,
currency strategist at Lloyds.
The pound stayed not far from a near four-year high of 77.56
pence per euro hit earlier this week.
Next week, focus will switch to whether policymakers in
Europe and the United States opt for further easing measures.
Data showing U.S. economic growth slowed as expected in the
second quarter may increase the risk of more easing.
These decisions are expected to overshadow Thursday's policy
decision by the Bank of England, which is forecast to leave its
quantitative easing target and interest rates unchanged.
Analysts said sterling may be vulnerable to more weakness in
the coming days and weeks as investors price in the prospect of
further QE or even a 25 basis points rate cut.
Concerns about the prospect of a UK credit rating downgrade
may also weigh on the currency.
A poll conducted by Reuters on Thursday found that Britain
had about a one in three chance of losing its triple-A rating as
a weak economy hampers government efforts to cut the deficit
through a harsh campaign of budget austerity.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)