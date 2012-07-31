* Pound down vs euro, focus on ECB meeting on Thurs
* Markets wait to see if ECB will take action
* BoE meeting also awaited on Thursday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, July 31 Sterling fell against the euro
on Tuesday on reported month-end demand for the single currency,
and as investors waited to see whether the European Central Bank
would take bold action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis later
this week.
The ECB meeting on Thursday is expected to overshadow
policy decisions by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve
after last week's pledge by ECB President Mario Draghi to do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at 78.37 pence,
below last week's peak of 78.735 pence.
Traders reported month-end central bank demand for the euro
that helped lift it higher, further boosted by decent demand at
an auction of bonds issued by the EFSF, the euro zone rescue
fund.
"There've been a few bits of positive news. It's clear the
powers that run the euro zone have voiced their opinions that
they are going to support the euro whatever. Draghi was very
strong last week," said Chris Hawkes, FX trader at ETX Capital.
Analysts said most currencies were likely to trade in a
fairly tight range ahead of the ECB decision, with the euro
staying comfortably above its recent near four-year low against
the pound of 77.56 pence.
"Markets are scratching around for direction ahead of the
bigger event risks later this week," said Jeremy Stretch, head
of currency strategy at CIBC.
"There is greater value in being short of euro/sterling
because if there is a disappointment it is more likely to come
from the ECB than the BoE."
If the ECB delivers credible measures, it could boost
investor appetite for taking on risk, helping sterling against
the dollar, but if it disappoints markets it could lead to sharp
falls in the euro and other trades perceived as higher-risk.
Traders are also mindful of the UK's close trading ties with
the euro zone and its vulnerability to economic and debt
problems in the region, as suggested by data last week showing a
sharp contraction in the UK economy in the second quarter.
Sterling dropped 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.5657, retreating from a five-week high of $1.5768 hit on
Friday and staying below chart resistance at its 200-day moving
average around $1.5741.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed 19 of 24 euro money market
traders believed the ECB would revive its bond-buying programme
to reduce Spanish and Italian yields, but only 10 said the bank
would do so this Thursday.
A BoE decision also comes on Thursday, with the central bank
widely expected to leave policy unchanged for now.
CIBC's Stretch said markets saw a very slim chance of more
policy easing by the BoE on Thursday, possibly in the form of an
interest rate cut. This may leave investors cautious, although
most expect any rate cut will not come until later in the year.
Recent UK data has been weak, with figures on Monday showing
British mortgage approvals and lending slumped in June.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)