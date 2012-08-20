* Euro falters broadly after ECB, Bundesbank comments

* Pound steady versus dollar near 200-day moving average

* Investors look ahead to second reading of UK Q2 GDP

By Nia Williams

LONDON, August 20 Sterling climbed against the euro on Monday after the European Central Bank sought to quash speculation over the shape of any bond-buying programme it may undertake to rein in rising yields in struggling peripheral sovereigns.

An ECB spokesman said it was misleading to report on decisions that had not yet been taken, curbing cautious market optimism that the central bank may be firming up a strategy for containing the euro zone debt crisis.

Over the weekend Germany's Spiegel magazine had reported that the ECB may set an interest rate threshold above which it could step in to buy sovereign bonds.

The euro fell around 0.3 percent against the pound to a session low of 78.33 pence, although it held clear of the near four-year trough of 77.56 pence reached in July.

It was also weighed down by Germany's central bank reasserting its concerns about ECB bond-buying which it said posed "considerable risks to stability".

Some strategists said investors would be wary of selling the euro too aggressively, given the possibility of the ECB announcing some action at its next policy meeting in September.

"The Bundesbank have come out again to say bond-buying is a bad move but something is cooking in the sense the ECB must be contemplating something," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

UK GDP REVISION EXPECTED

With no major UK data released on Monday, moves in the pound were dominated by news from the euro zone.

Later in the week, the main focus for sterling investors will be the second estimate for second quarter gross domestic product due for release on Friday.

Many market players were expecting GDP to be revised up from an initial reading of a 0.7 percent contraction after much stronger than expected retail sales data last week.

Those expectations helped sterling to hold steady against the dollar at $1.5695, within sight of resistance at its 200-day moving average at $1.5716.

The pound also shrugged off Rightmove data showing renewed weakness in the housing market in August.

"There should be good short-term support at $1.5640, and with an upward revision in Q2 GDP likely later in the week, we would be wary of getting negative on sterling," Lloyds analysts said in a note.

Some strategists said an upward revision of GDP data had already been priced in to sterling however, with the market looking for a new reading of 0.5 percent contraction.