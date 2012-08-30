* Moves expected to be subdued ahead of Jackson Hole

* Technical support for sterling around $1.5743

* UK lending data weak, more QE from BoE expected in Nov

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 30 Sterling dipped against the dollar in cautious trade on Thursday as wary market players awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at a meeting of central bankers at the end of the week.

Any hint the Fed is close to signalling another round of asset buying to boost growth could push the dollar lower, although many were reluctant to bet on such an outcome following a recent uptick in U.S. data.

Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.5809, holding above chart support at the 100-day moving average around $1.5743.

"We're very much in wait-and-see mode ... Any signal from Bernanke that the Fed is moving towards QE would be supportive for risky assets, including sterling against the dollar," said Melinda Burgess, currency strategist at RBS.

"If Bernanke disappoints we could see the dollar doing better."

Moves in the euro versus sterling were also subdued, with the single currency edging down 0.1 percent to 79.03 pence, staying near a three-week high of 79.55 pence hit on Tuesday.

Demand for the euro has been lifted in recent weeks by hopes the European Central Bank will announce clear plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is being driven by what is going to happen with the dollar and Bernanke tomorrow," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We like euro/sterling lower but for now are staying on the sidelines because there are a lot of short positions that could be squeezed higher if we get something positive out of the ECB."

Sneyd said any rally into the 80.00-80.50 pence area would be a good opportunity to re-enter short euro/sterling positions.

But traders remained wary that weak UK data in the coming days and weeks could increase the risk that the Bank of England will edge towards more quantitative easing, weighing on the pound.

RBS' Burgess said concerns about a fragile UK economy following recent weak data could see the pound dip below $1.5700 over the next couple of months.

Figures on Thursday showed lending to British businesses and consumers weakened in July, with credit card lending suffering its biggest net fall in nearly six years.

A Reuters poll showed economists expect the BoE to boost QE by another 50 billion pounds in November, with no change expected at next week's policy meeting.