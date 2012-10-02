* Speculation over Spanish bailout drives euro higher

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Oct 2 Sterling fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks against the euro on Tuesday, as softer-than-expected construction data highlighted the fragility of the UK economy while signs that Spain is ready to seek a bailout lifted the single currency.

The euro extended its recovery from last week's three-week lows against the pound after European officials said Spain was ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend.

Investors decided the news was encouraging enough to warrant fresh buying in the euro across most other currencies.

The single currency was up 0.3 percent on the day at 80.10 pence, having earlier risen to a peak of 80.17 pence, its highest since Sept. 20 and rising past reported stops at 80.10 pence.

"This is really a risk-on, euro strength story. The euro is stronger pretty much across the board," BMO Capital Markets' head of foreign exchange strategy, Audrey Childe-Freeman, said.

"But on the other side of trade, we had some more disappointing data out of the UK this morning, with the latest housing figures coming in weak. It's a combination of both those factors that has led to a slightly disappointing performance in the pound so far this week," she said.

Figures on Tuesday showed construction activity fell in Britain for a second straight month in September. The purchasing managers' index rose to 49.5 from 49.0 but was below forecasts and below the 50 mark, signalling contraction.

It followed a weak manufacturing PMI survey on Monday, as well as poor mortgage lending data and a Nationwide survey on Tuesday revealing a fall in house prices.

This dampened recent optimism that the UK economy may have enjoyed a decent recovery in the third quarter.

GAINS LIMITED VERSUS DOLLAR

Most economists estimate that the economy returned to growth in the three months to September after three quarters of contraction, though the recovery is expected to be muted and this may hamper the pound.

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6136, off a two-and-a-half week low of $1.6109 hit on Monday, with traders saying a reported options expiry later at $1.6150 may influence trade and keep it close to that level.

"Cable (sterling/dollar) is still vulnerable to the downside and could fall to $1.59 within the next week or two," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

Traders reported offers at $1.6175, just above the 100-hour moving average at $1.6173, and analysts said the pound remained on a downward trend since hitting a 13-month peak of $1.6310 last month.

"The data yesterday was not particularly friendly, Nationwide house price numbers were on the softer side ... The underlying message is that the economy is generally fairly moribund," Derks said.

PMI surveys this week on manufacturing, construction and finally services - due on Wednesday - are giving investors a gauge of third quarter performance.

The British Chambers of Commerce predicted growth of 0.5 percent in the third quarter on Tuesday but said the economy has lost momentum, with firms scaling back investment and hiring plans.

"The UK might get a decent third quarter, but that would only be payback for a very weak two quarters before that," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.