* Pound down half a percent at $1.6370, 83.86 pence
* Long gilt future up 45 ticks at 108.64
* Economic fundamentals still favour sterling
* UK Treasury prompts talk on Scottish independence
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 13 Sterling and gilt yields dipped
in steady trade on Monday with a move by the UK Treasury to head
off any nerves around this year's vote on Scottish independence
prompting the first open market talk of the risks involved.
Debate over the pound's prospects at the start of the new
year has focused on the strength of Britain's economic recovery
and whether markets are right to assume the Bank of England will
raise interest rates early next year, well ahead of its peers
elsewhere in the developed world.
But creeping over the horizon are risks to the political and
constitutional status quo, led by the Scottish vote in
mid-September, which may have knock-on effects for 2015
elections and a proposed referendum thereafter on EU membership.
There was no discernible price action on Monday, and little
is expected for months to come, but the UK Treasury said
concerns expressed by market participants were behind its
clarification that it would be liable for all existing gilts
until maturity.
"People have begun to talk about the issues around Scotland
and clearly that is why the Treasury has issued this statement
this morning to try and get ahead of things," said Richard Holt,
economist at Capital Economics in London.
Any market nerves over the vote so far have been cooled by
opinion polls which show First Minister Alex Salmond's Scottish
Nationalist Party are 16-25 points off the majority support they
need to win in September.
But investors have also begun to do the due diligence on
Salmond's political track record, which shows he turned around a
similar deficit to carry the last elections to the Edinburgh
parliament in 2010.
A Yes vote would open a huge can of worms including how
negotiations with London then divided up debt, oil revenues,
resources and two of Britain's biggest banks. The question of
whether Scotland would keep sterling, peg to the pound or launch
a completely independent currency is also unresolved.
"Banks in Scotland in particular are going to have to think
very clearly about the impact on their businesses and the
choices they will have to make," said Philip Rush, an economist
with Japanese investment bank Nomura in London.
"My suspicion is that businesses would much rather avoid the
risks that come with independence."
EU RISKS
Banks and business leaders have so far been coy about taking
a stance on the referendum, but London-based economists tend to
stress the risks for the Scottish economy rather than the
opportunities in locally focused development the SNP says will
result.
Of more concern to financial markets, however, is the risk
the Scottish referendum will swing Britain further to the right
ahead of a plebiscite on EU membership that Prime Minister David
Cameron has promised sceptics in his Conservative Party.
Rush, Holt and others argue that to compete in an election
fought only in England and Wales, the opposition Labour Party
would also have to offer a referendum on entry that opinion
polls already show is more than losable.
"Scotland is 8 percent of UK GDP and while that is not to be
sneezed at, its not the game changer for Britain that leaving
the European Union would be," said Holt.
"There is far more anxiety there."
Sterling in general has had a bullish six months, rising 10
percent against the dollar since last July to trade at
$1.6370 on Monday. Against the euro it was off half a percent at
83.86 pence. The jury is out as to whether that will
clear the way for a fresh push higher or signals the current run
is coming to an end.
"I suspect sterling/dollar direction might be to the
downside, particularly if the BoE comes up with any rhetoric
that reminds the market how long it is willing to keep interest
rates at current levels," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy
at Saxo Bank.
Inflation data for December is due on Tuesday.