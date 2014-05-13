LONDON May 13 Sterling's rise to 16 month-highs
against the euro stalled on Tuesday and it inched lower against
the dollar as investors reined in bets on a stronger pound ahead
of the Bank of England's inflation report on Wednesday.
Dealers and analysts said it looked like some players had
taken risk off the table ahead of the bank's quarterly report,
due to be released an hour after a monthly read out on the
labour market on Wednesday morning.
Both could potentially provide strong signals on the timing
of an expected rise in UK interest rates, which some analysts
are even beginning to speculate could now come in late 2014
rather than early next year.
Many, however, are still a lot less confident.
"Expectations for a hawkish signal from the BoE have reached
fever pitch," said Paul Robson, strategist with RBS in London.
"We are far less sure."
"Deflationary pressures across Europe are not just confined
to the euro zone and we think that the risks to the market's
expectations on UK inflation are firmly to the downside. That
leaves sterling likely to correct if we're right," he said.
Adding to that picture was a media report on Tuesday that
the Bundesbank was ready to back a raft of stimulus measures for
the euro zone economy if the European Central Bank cuts its own
inflation forecasts next week.
That bolstered expectations of policy easing by the ECB next
month and prodded the euro lower against a range of currencies,
though it was still 0.1 percent higher against the pound at
81.48 pence. Sterling also fell around 0.2 percent to $1.6841.
With the BoE easing away from its original stress on a fall
in unemployment as one potential trigger for higher interest
rates, Robson is one of a number of analysts predicting
inflation will stay very low and allow the bank to hold off.
But the difference in the pace of growth in the UK and that
in most of mainland Europe has helped push the yield premium
offered by two-year British gilts over euro zone
bonds to its widest since 2008.
Yields fell a touch on Tuesday, but not before the 10-year
spread had touched a fresh 15-year high, peaking
at 128.5 basis points last seen in August 1998 in
the run-up to the launch of the euro.
"It is increasingly untenable for the BoE to keep rates at
crisis levels of only 0.5 percent," Commerzbank strategist Peter
Kinsella said in a note ahead of the inflation report.
He stressed, however, that a lot now looked to have been
priced into sterling.
"The risk reward of long pound positions against the dollar
from current levels is uncompelling," he said.
"The same cannot be said for short euro positions. Growth
differentials speak in favour of the pound, but the catalyst for
a materially lower euro clearly comes from the changing nature
of euro zone monetary policy."
Yields for two- and five-year gilts also touched their
highest since mid-2011 - at 0.814 percent and 2.058
percent respectively. They finished the day around 5
basis points lower, with 10-year yields at 2.69 percent and
their spread over Bunds down to 126 basis points.
