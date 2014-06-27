* UK's GDP growing at fastest pace since 2007

* Business investment expansion fastest in 2 years

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, June 27 Sterling remained within touching distance of six-year highs against the dollar on Friday after reports indicated the UK economic recovery is gathering steam, keeping alive expectations interest rates will rise this year.

The data showed the fastest expansion in UK business investment in two years in the first quarter. They also showed gross domestic product grew 3 percent on an annualised basis, in line with expectations and the strongest since 2007.

Sterling was little changed, trading at $1.7020 against the dollar and on track for its fourth straight week of gains. The euro was slightly higher at 80.07 pence.

Earlier, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had warned that the economy was still vulnerable and that interest rates were unlikely to return to the levels around 5 percent that were considered normal before the financial crisis. Instead, lower rates around 2.5 percent would become the "new normal".

That did little to curb expectations the BoE will be the first of the five major central banks to raise interest rates from their current lows.

"In terms of gauging sterling prospects, the focus should remain on the underlying UK economy, which looks to be in good shape, judging by the data over recent months," said Peter Krpata, a currency strategist at Dutch bank ING. "Our economists now see November as the most likely time for a rate hike, provided that wage growth starts picking up."

The latest data follow measures announced on Thursday in the BoE's latest financial stability report to slow the UK's booming housing market, where some warn a bubble in prices may be developing.

In a news conference following the report, Carney said the macroprudential measures would not affect the central bank's decision on interest rates and that it was not the job of a central bank to control house prices.

Traders said that $1.70 is a psychologically important level. Sterling is starting to look as if it would stay above that price, they said, and may push higher in coming weeks.

"The (macro prudential) measures are not expected to have any immediate impact on the housing market or the broader economic outlook, implying that market expectations for an early rate hike are likely to remain in place," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"The $1.7065 recent peak is set to be tested, we believe, with a move above here opening potential to $1.7200 initially. We maintain our medium-term $1.7500 target." (Editing by Larry King)