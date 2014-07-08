By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Sterling fell on Tuesday after an
unexpected dip in British factory and industrial output prompted
some of those who have benefited from the pound's rally in the
past month to cash in some of that gain.
Factory output dropped by 1.3 percent in May on the month,
the Office for National Statistics said, its biggest fall since
January 2013 and in contrast to economists' forecasts for a 0.4
percent increase.
In annual terms, output was up 3.7 percent and analysts said
the broad picture of a robust economic recovery that has driven
sterling 14 percent higher in just over a year was still in
place.
Industrial output - which makes up 15 percent of the economy
- dropped by 0.7 percent on the month in May, its biggest fall
since August 2013, causing annual growth to slow to 2.3 percent.
The pound fell against the dollar to as low as $1.7085 after
the data, from $1.7137 beforehand, but recovered to
trade at around $1.7120, still slightly down on the day.
"The key question is to what extent the data should be seen
as a precursor of potential loss of growth momentum further down
the road. We do not think that is the case, however," Valentin
Marinov, a currency strategist at Citi, said.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to trade at 79.50 pence
, having hit a day's high of 79.595 pence after the
UK data.
The decline in manufacturing output comes after the sector
recorded its strongest growth in nearly four years in the first
quarter, and goes against the grain of generally robust
private-sector surveys.
The latest update to growth forecasts from the respected
NIESR think tank, showed Britain's economy enjoyed its strongest
calendar quarter in four years in the three months to the end of
June, growing by an estimated 0.9 percent.
That would add pressure on the Bank of England to start
raising rates from record lows in coming months. The BoE starts
a two-day policy meet on Wednesday and is widely expected to
keep rates unchanged.
"Coming into the autumn period we will increasingly look for
action from the BoE, meaning that future BoE meetings will be
anything other than a "non event"," Peter Kinsella, currency
analyst at Commerzbank, said.
"In the meantime we remain sellers of euro/sterling on
rallies."
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag. Editing by Jane Merriman)