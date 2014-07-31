By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Sterling recorded its biggest
monthly loss against the dollar in over a year on Thursday as
contrasting UK and U.S. economic data suggested the first U.S.
interest rate hike may not be too far behind the first UK move.
The pound hit a seven-week low after figures on Thursday
showed that some steam may be coming out of the UK housing
market, and that UK consumer confidence fell in July for the
first time in six months.
This contrasted with a further broad-based rise in U.S. bond
yields, as punchy wage growth figures came on the heels of
Wednesday's news that the world's largest economy grew at a
solid 4 percent pace in the second quarter.
At 1500 GMT on Thursday sterling was down 0.2 percent on the
day against the dollar at $1.6881, and the euro was up
0.2 percent at 79.30 pence.
The yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 2.60 percent
from as low as 2.47 percent Wednesday. That brought
the yield premium of UK bonds over U.S. debt down to
less than five basis points, the lowest since mid-May.
"The market has already priced in considerable tightening
from the Bank of England over the next 12-24 months whereas the
market is only just starting to price in potentially earlier
hikes by the Fed, which is supporting the dollar," said Valentin
Marinov, head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup in London.
"So it's a case of too many sterling positives priced into
cable (sterling/dollar) and not enough dollar positives, and
that imbalance is being corrected at the moment," he said.
Consumer confidence in Britain, as measured by researchers
GfK NOP, fell in July, and Nationwide's measure of UK house
prices showed only a 0.1 percent rise in July, the slowest
growth since April last year.
The Bank of England could raise rates as early as this year,
say traders and economists. They still expect the Federal
Reserve to begin tightening next year but possibly in the first
quarter rather than the second.
Sterling is now on track for a fourth consecutive weekly
decline against the dollar, its weakest run since February/March
last year, and its biggest monthly fall since May last year.
Comments from BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent on Thursday did
little to relieve the pressure on sterling. He told Bloomberg
News it was "quite possible" sterling was over-valued by as much
as 10 percent, but only because the UK economy was relatively
strong.
JP Morgan technical analysts said the selling could
accelerate in the coming weeks, noting that the dip below $1.69
this week sends a "strong warning signal that a much deeper
setback towards $1.6394 could be looming."
Earlier this month the pound nudged $1.72, its strongest
level in almost six years.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Jemima Kelly; Editing by Ruth
