LONDON Aug 12 Sterling inched up against the euro on Tuesday after a survey showed investor morale in Germany at its lowest in over 1-1/2 years, a further sign that the euro zone recovery is faltering.

The pound recovered from a two-month low against the dollar hit earlier in the day as investors positioned themselves for the Bank of England's quarterly Inflation Report, due on Wednesday. They will be watching for signs of when interest rates might rise in the UK for the first time since 2007.

Separate data on Wednesday on wage growth - a driver of inflation and a marker of how much slack remains in the labour market - could prove equally important.

A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed economists slightly lifting their bets of a rate rise by the end of the year, though the consensus remains the first quarter of 2015.

That is in sharp contrast to the euro zone, where the key interest rate is currently at an all-time low of 0.15 percent, and where the central bank has kept the option of quantitative easing on the table. The German investor morale survey will add to concerns about the fragile euro zone economy.

"The survey is suggesting weakening growth expectations, and that could mean foreign investors are more inclined to sell euro-dominated risk assets," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

"So where is (the capital) going to? In our opinion it's going to countries with more constructive growth prospects, like ... the UK. That's why this data is making a case for the euro to go lower against sterling."

The euro weakened to 79.48 pence, down a third of a percent against the pound on the day.

POLICY CUES

Sterling was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.6803 , having hit $1.6757 earlier in the day. The last time it was that low was before Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's pivotal Mansion House speech on June 12, when he said interest rates could be increased sooner than markets expected.

Analysts said they expected Wednesday's Inflation Report to back up hints of rate hikes coming sooner rather than later.

"Given what the Bank said in June, and what it has said in its minutes, I think it has to follow through to some extent in the Inflation Report," said Simon Smith, head of research at online trading platform FxPro. "The risks are skewed to the upside in terms of a sterling reaction."

The Mansion House speech caused sterling to surge almost 1 percent in a day against the dollar, providing more fuel for the pound, which had rallied nearly 15 percent in a year.

But that rally came to an abrupt end in the middle of July and sterling has fallen around 2 percent against the greenback over the past month.

That drop has come chiefly on the back of a resurgence in the U.S. currency, but there are also doubts creeping back into the market over the strength of Britain's recovery and, consequently, the imminence of rate rises.

"Investors are currently swallowing a dose of reality with respect to the performance of the UK economy and the outlook for BoE interest rate policy," Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank, said in a morning note.

"The market may have got a little ahead of itself in pricing in BoE rate hikes, though tomorrow's release ... will be keenly watched for direction." (Editing by Mark Heinrich and Susan Fenton)