* Sterling steady against euro and dollar

* UK construction PMI weaker than expected

* Sterling seen in tight range before BoE, ECB meetings

By Michelle Chen

LONDON, July 3 Sterling was steady against the euro and the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off the weak UK construction activity data, with most investors awaiting the outcome from the Bank of England and European Central Bank policy meetings this week for cues.

Analysts said sterling will move in a range of 79.50-81 pence against the euro before the decisions on Thursday. While the BOE is expected to resume its asset purchase programme, the ECB is seen cutting rates.

These outcomes could give sterling a lift, especially against the euro as many see any BoE decision to shore up the economy as pre-emptive.

The euro was flat against the pound to 80.26 pence, not far from its recent low of 79.85 struck late last week. Traders said some long-term investors sold the euro against sterling earlier in the session.

Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5680 with dealers citing option expiries at $1.5700 which will sway trade during the day. Sterling barely reacted to UK economic data on Tuesday which showed construction activity in Britain fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years.

But lending to consumers picked up unexpectedly in May while mortgage approvals fell less than forecast. Still, the overall environment for demand in the economy remained grim supporting expectations of more easing by the BOE.

BoE policymakers have said there is a need to move quickly to cushion the economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The region is Britain's biggest trading partner and a slowdown there would threaten to drag the UK into a deeper recession.

Many expect the ECB also to cut rates and are hoping it may announce further stimulus to support the faltering economy.

"The market could be disappointed to see that the ECB is only going to cut rates, while they could be looking for further emergency liquidity measures. So I'll be long sterling against the euros and I'll be short the euros against the dollar," said Richard Driver, FX analyst at Caxton FX.

"There are too many hurdles for euro's rally to exist and it is a great opportunity to sell these rallies. That's exactly what has happened and I think sterling still get plenty of safe-haven demand."

The BoE holds a policy meeting on Thursday and is likely to top up 50 billion pounds to the existing 325 billion pounds of cash it has already pumped into markets. Analysts expect the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

WEAK ECONOMY

British construction activity fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years in June, and came just a day after data showed manufacturing activity was still sluggish.

Analysts said the construction sector took up only a small percentage of the UK economy and since market expectations were pretty low, the reaction was fairly muted.

On Monday, manufacturing PMI for June was slightly ahead of expectations but still pointed to a contraction of activity. Overall, it did little to alter the outlook for Thursday's MPC meeting.

Worries about a struggling U.S. economy also weighed on perceived riskier currencies like sterling, especially against the dollar.

"Given yesterday's disastrous (U.S.) ISM and the likelihood of further asset purchases on Thursday we expect further short term downside for sterling/dollar in the coming days and view any rally as a selling opportunity," Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank said.

"Key levels remain around the 200-day moving average at 1.5752." (additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Ron Askew)