* Sterling flat vs dollar, falls against euro

* Concerns about fragile UK economy, low rates remain

LONDON Aug 15 Sterling was steady on Monday, helped by Chinese investor buying and a slightly better tone in stock markets, although it struggled against the euro and was unlikely to make much headway on lingering concerns about the UK recovery.

Broader concerns about the health of the economy kept alive the possibility of more monetary easing by the Bank of England. Private sector data on Monday showed asking prices for residential property in England and Wales showed their first year-on-year fall since September 2009, underlining the patchy recovery despite stubbornly high inflation. .

The minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting will be released on Wednesday and some expect it to reflect increased worries about the economy. Many in the market are keen to see if another policymaker joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing.

Sterling was flat at $1.6270, staying above its 55-day moving average which comes in at $1.6214. Chartists say it has to break above its April-to-July resistance line at $1.6452 to make a break above $1.65. On the downside, near term support is near its August 12 low of around $1.6170.

"We remain wary on Cable as the market is likely to keep marking down policy expectations for both the ECB and BOE," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of FX strategy at UBS.

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculators had cut long positions in sterling in the week to August 9. Net long positions were down to just 245 from 5,139 contracts a week earlier.

Markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth.

"The latest BoE minutes should reinforce the signal from the quarterly inflation report that the BoE is likely to remain on hold through 2012 and has left the door open to more QE if needed," Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ said in a note, adding it was bearish on sterling this week.

Against the euro, sterling fell. The common currency was up 0.5 percent at 87.94 pence with the euro helped mainly by its impressive gains against the Swiss franc.

The euro vaulted to a two-week high against the Swiss franc , on growing speculation that the Swiss National Bank may peg the Swiss franc to the euro and go all out to check its recent gains. Sterling also made gains against the Swiss franc, but the euro outperformed.

The euro was also helped by slightly higher stock markets and on speculation that France and Germany may come to an agreement on issuing common euro zone bonds.

Pressure is growing on euro zone leaders to take a more radical approach to the euro zone's debt crisis ahead of a potentially vital meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy this week.

German newspaper Die Welt reported at the weekend, citing unnamed sources, that the government was coming around to the idea of Eurobonds, but top ministers in say the time is not right to consider such a step. (Editing by Toby Chopra)