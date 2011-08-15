(Adds quote, details, updates prices)

* Sterling up vs dollar, but falls against euro

* Concerns about fragile UK economy, low rates remain

* Runs into selling above $1.63 from sovereign investors

LONDON, Aug 15 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, but ran into steady selling by sovereign investors at higher levels as lingering concerns about the UK recovery and more chances of monetary easing undermined the British currency.

Data on Monday showed asking prices for residential property in England and Wales fell this month from a year earlier for the first time since September 2009, underlining the patchy recovery despite stubbornly high inflation.

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker David Miles said in an interview published on Monday that Britain's economic recovery was "fragile" and it was possible that more stimulus from quantitative easing might be necessary at some point although that was not the case at present.

"Sterling made some attempts to rise but those moves just fizzled out," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPRO. "Comments from BoE's Miles, if anything, makes the market aware that policymakers are not discounting further easing and that is a potential risk for those with exposure to sterling."

Many in the market are keen to see if any another policymaker joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing when the minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting are released on Wednesday.

Sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.6298, above its 55-day moving average at $1.6214, but ran into steady selling from sovereign investors above the $1.63 level.

Chartists say sterling has to break above its April-to-July resistance line at $1.6452 to make test levels above $1.65. On the downside, near-term support is near its Aug. 12 low of around $1.6170.

Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculators had cut long positions in sterling in the week to Aug. 9. Net long positions were down to just 245 from 5,139 contracts a week earlier.

Investors expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing (QE) could be on the cards to stimulate growth.

"The latest BoE minutes should reinforce the signal from the quarterly inflation report that the BoE is likely to remain on hold through 2012 and has left the door open to more QE if needed," Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ said in a note, adding it was bearish on sterling this week.

Against the euro, sterling eased. The common currency was up 0.2 percent at 87.65 pence with the euro helped mainly by its smart gains against the Swiss franc.

The euro vaulted to a two-week high against the Swiss franc , on growing speculation that the Swiss National Bank may peg the Swiss franc to the euro and go all out to check its recent gains. Sterling also made gains against the Swiss franc, and was last up 0.7 percent at 1.2889 francs.

"Despite its gains, and the fragile conditions in the UK, I would imagine the euro could see gains checked at 88 pence," said FXPRO's Derks.

Uncertainty about what further steps the euro zone will take to try and tackle the region's debt problems saw the euro ease from highs. France and Germany both said the issue of common euro bonds would not be on the agenda at a summit meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy scheduled for Tuesday.

Pressure is growing on euro zone leaders and paymaster Germany to take a more radical approach to the euro zone's debt crisis. German newspaper Die Welt reported at the weekend, citing unnamed sources, that Berlin was coming round to the idea of Eurobonds, but senior ministers still say the time is not right to consider such a step. (Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)