* Sterling up vs broadly weak dollar, falls against euro

* Concerns about fragile UK economy, low rates remain

* Traders cite selling above $1.63 from sovereign investors, UK corporates

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 15 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday after a batch of weak U.S. economic data hurt the U.S. currency, but concerns about the UK recovery and the chance of monetary easing are expected to keep the pound in check.

The UK currency slipped against a broadly stronger euro, whose broad gains were led by a jump against the Swiss franc on speculation that Switzerland's central bank may announce more measures to stem the franc's strength.

The euro also climbed on the back of buying by a UK bank, while traders said steady selling by UK corporates and sovereign investors tempered sterling's rally versus the dollar.

Investors anticipate a barrage of UK economic data this week, including figures on retail sales and unemployment, which are expected to show high street sales are struggling to rise while the jobs picture remains gloomy.

But even if the data shows the UK recovery is stuttering, analysts said the UK was not looking as bleak as the euro zone which is being hit by the debt crisis and slower growth in core countries, including France.

As a result, some analysts expect sterling to be supported against the euro this week.

"Even if the data this week is fairly poor, and euro/ sterling tries to grind higher, it may be a case of utilising any rally to sell euro/sterling at better levels," said Jeremy Stretch, currency analyst at CIBC Markets.

Sterling has been resilient in recent weeks, weathering heavy market volatility as investors overlooked weak economic data in favour of the perceived safety provided by the UK's AAA credit rating, which has boosted the UK gilt market in the past few months.

But the pound's vulnerability was underlined by comments from Bank of England policymaker David Miles, who was quoted on Monday as saying the economic recovery was "fragile" and it was possible that more stimulus from quantitative easing might be necessary at some point.

In late London trade, the pound was up 0.8 percent on the day at a session high of $1.6410. It vaulted above technical resistance at $1.6214, its 55-day moving average, but met resistance with selling by sovereign investors and UK corporates above $1.63.

The dollar suffered broadly following weak data on the U.S. manufacturing sector.

Chartists say sterling has to break above its April-to-July resistance line at $1.6452 to test levels above $1.65. On the downside, near-term support lies near its Aug. 12 low of around $1.6170.

RATE OUTLOOK

The euro rose 0.8 percent to 88.29 pence, pushed higher by demand from a UK bank.

The single currency poked above resistance at 88.21 pence, its 100-day moving average. A close above that level would open the door to more euro buying, although the next resistance level looms at the 55-day moving average at 88.38 pence.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculators had substantially cut long sterling positions, or bets to sell the currency. Some in the market say sterling may be poised for more upside if speculators rebuild their short positions.

Following Miles' comments, investors are keen to see if any other policymakers joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative easing when the minutes from the Bank of England's latest monetary policy meeting are released on Wednesday.

"Comments from BoE's Miles, if anything, makes the market aware that policymakers are not discounting further easing and that is a potential risk for those with exposure to sterling," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

Investors expect the UK central bank to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing number viewing that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)