By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 16 Sterling slipped back against a broadly firmer dollar on Tuesday as short-term speculative accounts sold ahead of UK inflation data, while the pound inched up against a weaker euro which was hit by soft German growth numbers.

Flash German quarterly growth data for the second quarter came in at just 0.1 percent, denting the euro and other riskier assets and lending the dollar broad support as European equities traded with early losses.

Sterling was trading down around 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.6330 in early European dealing.

"Cable is trading lower in early London with shorter-term names seen selling for a break of 1.6250," said a UK based sales-trader.

Technical analysts said the outlook for sterling was dented by the failure to make a sustained break above $1.6378, the 61.8 percent retracement of its April to July decline, while the 55-day moving average offered support at $1.6214.

The euro traded down around 0.1 percent against sterling at 88.00 pence, near session lows of 87.95 after the German data.

Resistance was at 88.20, the 100-day moving average, with a break above there seen exposing this month's high around 88.89.

Activity in sterling was generally light as markets awaited the release of UK inflation data for July at 0830 GMT, expected to show consumer prices falling slightly on the month.

The annualised figure is forecast to tick up to 4.3 percent and stay well above the government's 3 percent upper target.

"Any respite (in inflation) today is only expected to be temporary, given that we are expecting to see the big increases in fuel costs from the main energy companies come on stream this month, which could see August's numbers jump back up again," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

"In any case, whatever the numbers are won't change the Bank of England's stance of keeping (interest) rates unchanged, and if inflation does slip back it could strengthen the hands of the doves like Adam Posen," he added.

Markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold through to the end of 2012, with some calling for another round of quantitative easing, which BOE policymaker Posen has long advocated, to try to stimulate sluggish economic growth.

Posen's fellow ratesetter David Miles was quoted on Monday as saying the economic recovery was "fragile" and it was possible that more stimulus from quantitative easing might be necessary at some point. (Editing by John Stonestreet)