(Recasts, adds quotes, detail)

* UK inflation slightly above expectations in July

* Sterling edges higher but data impact limited

* BoE focus on demand side of economy which may require more QE

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 16 Sterling pared losses against the dollar and edged up against the euro on Tuesday as data showed British inflation rose slightly more than expected in July, but the pound's gains were limited by an overall dovish outlook for monetary policy.

Inflation in Britain ticked up slightly more than expected in July to 4.4 percent, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, as banks raised fees and retailers had slashed prices in summer sales already in June.

Further price increases have been expected by the Bank of England, which sees inflation peaking later this year at 5 percent before falling back below its 2 percent target within the next two years.

The data warranted another letter from BoE Governor Mervyn King to finance minister George Osborne, explaining why inflation remains more than a percentage point above the BoE's target. [IDnBOE004543]

Sterling rose to trade at $1.6371 versus the dollar from around $1.6330 beforehand, erasing early losses when weaker risk sentiment and a broadly firmer dollar had taken it to the day's lows of $1.6323.

Traders reported option-related demand in the $1.6330/20 region with stop-loss orders lurking below, while pivotal resistance was at $1.6378, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's April to July sell-off.

"The data isn't far from expectations and BoE policy is not influenced by inflation at present. There's no reason to expect a rate hike from these numbers," said Adrian Schmidt, currency analyst at Lloyds Banking Group, who said sterling looked to be in a range for now.

Analysts say the BOE's main focus remains on the demand side of the economy after recent soft activity data pointed to continued weakness in the economy which may warrant further quantitative easing.

"Despite the high likelihood of a five-percent-plus inflation rate in the next couple of months, the BoE will not be responding given the weakness in the economy and financial market nervousness," said James Knightley, economist at ING Financial Markets.

Markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold until the end of 2012, with some calling for another round of asset purchases, which BOE policymaker Adam Posen has long advocated, to try to stimulate sluggish economic growth.

Posen's fellow ratesetter David Miles was quoted on Monday as saying the economic recovery was "fragile" and it was possible that more stimulus from quantitative easing might be necessary at some point, heightening the focus on the release of policy minutes on Wednesday.

The euro traded with losses of around 0.2 percent versus sterling on the day at 87.88 pence , hit by soft German growth data, which dented overall risk sentiment, knocking European stocks and giving support to the dollar.

Technical analysts said the outlook for euro/sterling was negative while below the 55-day moving average at 88.37 and this month's high of 88.86. Support was the 200-day moving average at 86.67. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)