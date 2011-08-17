* Sterling rises to 3-1/2 month high on short squeeze

* Traders cite M&A interest as source of sterling bids

* BoE minutes: Two policymakers back down from rate rise call

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 17 Sterling rose to a 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday, paring early losses triggered by dovish Bank of England minutes and weak jobs data, as investors reversed bearish bets on the UK currency and the greenback came under fresh selling pressure.

The pound was also buoyed by buying from a UK clearer, said to be related to a merger and acquisition deal, although investors were sceptical about further gains given an anaemic outlook for growth in Britain and increasing speculation that monetary policy could be eased further.

The pound was last trading up 0.8 percent at $1.6574 , its highest since May 3, after racing through stops at $1.6480 and $1.6500. It earlier fell to a session low of $1.6348 after the BOE minutes saw two more rate setters ditching their call for rate hikes.

"The BoE minutes were dovish but we already knew the BoE was not going to be hiking interest rates for a very long time," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"There was a knee-jerk market reaction but the minutes only emphasised what we knew already and did not point to any new direction from the bank."

Minutes from August's BoE meeting showed policymakers Spencer Dale and Martin Weale joined fellow committee members in voting 9-0 to hold rates at a record low of 0.5 percent.

Market participants had been expecting the BoE would maintain its 7-2 split of the previous month.

The minutes also showed the policy-setting committee considered a new round of stimulus given a worsening economic outlook, acknowledging that problems in the euro zone were the biggest threat to the UK economy.

Data showing the biggest jump in UK jobless claims in more than two years last month, and a rise in the unemployment rate, compounded the view the economic recovery is faltering.

All this led traders to sell the pound, before a short squeeze forced them to cover those positions.

Analysts said while poor UK fundamentals meant sterling could struggle to build on its gains, concerns about an economic slowdown in the United States and the euro zone debt crisis were likely to provide strong support.

"Fundamentals are poor but dollar fundamentals are also very weak," said Foley. "Arguably the Federal Reserve is more dovish than the BoE and I would ascribe a larger probability of QE happening in the U.S. than the UK."

EURO LOOKING TOPPY

Sterling also dipped against the euro in the aftermath of the BoE minutes but struggled to pare those losses.

The single currency last traded up 0.1 percent on the day at 87.65 pence , helped by a rally in the euro versus the dollar on the back of improved risk sentiment.

Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets, said the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, which is threatening to engulf the region's core economies of Italy and Spain, would hamper euro gains.

"North of the 88 pence mark will be pretty heavy going," he said. "While we can point to a number of economic problems in the UK, they are just as big if not bigger in the euro zone."

Technical charts show strong resistance around the euro's 100-day moving average at 88.19 pence and the 50-day moving average at 88.30 pence. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Stephen Nisbet)