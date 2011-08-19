* Sterling hovers near 12-week high vs struggling euro

* But scope for gains seen limited due to weak UK economy

* Pound dips vs dollar as equities continue slide

* UK public finances data show improvement

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 19 Sterling hovered near a 12-week high against the euro on Friday, boosted by concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis, but it fell versus the dollar as weak U.S. data sparked a flight from shares and riskier currencies.

The pound drew some support as data showed Britain's public finances posted an overall surplus in July, pushing down overall borrowing this fiscal year and bringing the government closer to its targets.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 86.65 pence, hovering just above its 200-day moving average at 86.70 pence and not far from the August 5 low of 86.44 pence, below which would mark its weakest since late May.

A weekly close below the 200-day average could prompt further falls, technical analysts said.

Sterling had benefited to an extent from the troubles besetting the euro, though its scope for gains was expected to be limited due to signs of sluggishness in the UK economy.

"Given the focus on the euro zone's sovereign debt problems and slowing growth in the U.S., the focus is off the UK for now," said Lauren Rosborough, currency strategist at Westpac.

"Sterling has outperformed recently, particularly against high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar, not because the UK is doing particularly well but because it's not doing particularly badly."

Mounting fears of a global recession and concerns about stresses facing some European banks caused European stocks to fall 2.7 percent, extending a steep decline from the previous session.

These concerns have also weighed on higher risk currencies, though analysts said with UK economic weakness off the market's radar, sterling has not done too badly in the current environment.

"Given the renewed demand for safe-haven currencies, sterling has fared quite well," said Michael Derks, strategist at FXPro.

"Sterling is the least bad of the big currencies, but economically the country is still completely stuck in neutral."

Against the dollar, sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.6499 , taking it further away from its recent high of $1.6594. It has support above the 21-day moving average around $1.6355.

Traders cited talk the pound has had support from a large M&A deal, with Hewlett-Packard bidding $11.7 for British enterprise search-software maker Autonomy .

Data on Thursday showed British retail sales barely grew in July as cash-strapped consumers cut back on spending, underscoring risks for the already fragile recovery.

Higher unemployment and rising inflation are expected to continue to restrain consumer spending and, together with signs key British export markets are slowing, increase the risk the UK economy will fail to pick up.

In spite of stubborn inflation, markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates on hold until the end of 2012, with calls for further quantitative easing to stimulate growth. (Editing by John Stonestreet)