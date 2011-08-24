* Sterling tracks euro gains vs dollar, focus on strong break of $1.65

* Investors await Jackson Hole, Fed signal of more QE may boost euro

* Analyst: Higher possibility of US QE may raise prospects for BoE easing

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 24 Sterling inched up against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in the euro versus the U.S. currency, which was on the back foot on speculation the Federal Reserve may signal the possibility of more U.S. economic stimulus later this week.

The pound was also supported on the perception the UK is a safer investment destination given U.S. fiscal problems and a stuttering economic recovery, while the euro zone debt crisis shows few signs of resolution.

A dearth of UK economic data or events left sterling prone to movements in other currencies as investors braced for a speech by Fed President Ben Bernanke at the U.S. central bank's annual retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Analysts said the market was positioned to sell the dollar if Bernanke suggests he is prepared to restart massive U.S. asset buying to prop up the economy.

Some believe speculation has been overdone that the Fed will signal economy-boosting measures -- or even more quantitative easing -- and saw the risk of a slight dollar correction, which may put some downward pressure on the pound.

"The market has been getting ahead of itself in teeing up for additional easing measures, and I think Bernanke will at most set out the options available to the Fed, rather than giving any hint they will take any of those options," said Adam Cole, global head of currencies at RBC.

In such a scenario, analysts see the possibility speculators may unwind broad bets against the dollar which have been piling up. If this leads to a sell-off in the euro versus the U.S. currency, sterling may gain against its euro zone counterpart.

But a hint at more stimulus from Bernanke could trigger more dollar selling, analysts said.

While such a move would be positive for sterling, many see a cap in the pound's upside versus the dollar, and some analysts expect the market to play any Fed move through the euro versus the dollar, and in effect, through euro/sterling.

"If we assume Bernanke will announce some sort of QE the dollar will get sold off, especially against the euro, and so the biggest impact on sterling would likely be a rise in euro/sterling," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

Sterling edged up 0.2 percent to a session high of $1.6535. Focus is on whether the pound will be able to make a sustained break above the $1.65 level, having hovered around it for the past week or so.

Due to a lack of sterling-specific positive drivers, some analysts expect a pullback, and the possibility of a retreat to around $1.6425, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of Cable's rally from roughly $1.61-$1.66 earlier this month.

The euro was flat at 87.55 pence. Some analysts anticipate any upside the euro may gain in the aftermath of Jackson Hole could push the single currency towards 90.00 pence.

GBP DOWNSIDE RISK

Cole at RBC said sterling may eventually face selling pressure if the market speculation for more QE increases following the Jackson Hole event.

"If get a suggestion of more QE, I expect sterling would be lost in the crossfire," said Cole at RBC.

"The market still attaches a low probability of QE from the BoE and that probability could go up if we get a sense that the Fed will deliver additional QE, and this would be negative for sterling."

While sterling has been supported due to its perceived "safe-haven" status, few expect it will gain much more due to expectations that UK interest rates will stay low for a prolonged period as Britain's economy struggles to recover.

The pound remains at risk of selling if economic data continues to show the recovery is stuttering as it would increase speculation that the Bank of England may opt for more quantitative easing.

UK data later this week includes a CBI survey on retail sales on Thursday and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a sluggish 0.2 percent during the three months to June. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)