* Sterling falls, triggers stops below $1.65

* Investors await Jackson Hole, Fed signal of more QE may boost euro

* Analyst: Higher possibility of US QE may raise prospects for BoE easing

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 24 Sterling fell versus the dollar on Wednesday, triggering stop loss orders as it slipped below the key level of $1.65, with better-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders data prompting investors to pare long positions in the UK currency.

Market players said sterling would struggle to find clear direction ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday. Some investors are speculating he may use the speech to signal further monetary stimulus to prop up the faltering U.S. economy.

The pound fell 0.5 percent to $1.6411 , through stops around $1.6430, with traders citing talk of a large sterling seller at the 1215 GMT European Central Bank fix.

The euro climbed 0.5 percent to 88.00 pence , fuelled by buying by model funds which it above 87.50 pence, traders said. Strong upside resistance was seen around the 100-day moving average at 88.15 and 55-day moving average at 88.21.

Market players said some investors had been betting on sterling in recent sessions on the perception the UK is a safer investment destination given U.S. fiscal problems and the euro zone debt crisis that shows few signs of resolution.

But a surprise rise in U.S. durable goods orders in July reduced some dollar bearishness, at least temporarily.

"Once we broke through $1.65 just after midday there's been fairly consistent selling. There's been stronger than expected durable goods from the U.S. but other than that it's a fairly quiet market," said David Hutchings, FX dealer at ETX Capital.

"We are waiting around for some sort if signal and if Bernanke can provide it all the better."

Analysts said the market was positioned to sell the dollar if Bernanke suggests he is prepared to restart massive U.S. asset buying to prop up the economy.

Some believe speculation has been overdone that the Fed will signal economy-boosting measures -- or even more quantitative easing -- and saw the risk of a slight dollar correction, which may put some downward pressure on the pound.

"The market has been getting ahead of itself in teeing up for additional easing measures, and I think Bernanke will at most set out the options available to the Fed, rather than giving any hint they will take any of those options," said Adam Cole, global head of currencies at RBC.

In such a scenario, analysts see the possibility speculators may unwind broad bets against the dollar which have been piling up. If this leads to a sell-off in the euro versus the U.S. currency, sterling may gain against its euro zone counterpart.

GBP DOWNSIDE RISK

Cole at RBC said sterling could eventually face selling pressure if the market speculation for more QE increases following the Jackson Hole event.

"If we get a suggestion of more QE, I expect sterling would be lost in the crossfire," said Cole at RBC.

"The market still attaches a low probability of QE from the BoE and that probability could go up if we get a sense that the Fed will deliver additional QE, and this would be negative for sterling."

While sterling has been supported due to its perceived "safe-haven" status, few expect it will gain much more due to expectations that UK interest rates will stay low for a prolonged period as Britain's economy struggles to recover.

The pound remains at risk of selling if economic data continues to show the recovery is stuttering as it would increase speculation that the Bank of England may opt for more quantitative easing.

UK data later this week includes a CBI survey on retail sales on Thursday and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a sluggish 0.2 percent during the three months to June. (additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)