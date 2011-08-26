* Sterling falls from $1.6300 to $1.6236 on Bernanke

* Initial equity market falls support dollar

* UK GDP second estimate unrevised at 0.2 percent

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 26 Sterling fell to session lows against the dollar on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no firm commitment to fresh easing measures to stimulate the U.S. economy, which lent knee-jerk support to the greenback.

The release of the second estimate of UK growth in the second quarter, in line with the initial estimate of 0.2 percent, had no impact on the pound.

Markets had been on tenterhooks all week for Bernanke's speech, with some anticipation he might make a specific commitment to further monetary easing measures.

Instead Bernanke said the Fed was prepared to employ tools as needed to promote a stronger recovery.

"The market wanted instant gratification but it was never going to get that from this. I think this is just a knee-jerk reaction for the dollar and don't see it lasting," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Schmidt added the fact Bernanke said the Fed would meet for an extra day in September to consider additional tools was actually a more aggressive signal than some had expected.

Sterling was down around 0.3 percent for the day at a session low of $1.6236, falling from around $1.6300 before Bernanke's speech.

Technical analysts highlighted support from sterling's 55-day moving average at $1.6224.

The euro traded with slight gains against sterling at 88.44 pence . Resistance was highlighted at 88.63, the 50 percent retracement of the euro's fall from July to August.

The pound has also been hampered by the market's view that UK interest rates are likely to be kept on hold through 2012, with some thinking more quantitative easing may be needed to support the British economy.

Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale told a regional newspaper on Friday he does not see any need for quantitative easing at the moment, but does not rule it out, and would engage in further stimulus if the economy worsened substantially.

Data showing Britain's economy grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year, unrevised from the initial estimate, did little to alter the view that the economy continues to struggle under UK austerity measures and worries over global growth.

"The way I would describe this data is a non-event and it doesn't alter our expectations for Q3," said Brian Hilliard, economist at Societe Generale.

"In itself the 0.2 percent number does not tell us what the trend is. I think we are going to see a pretty mechanical bounce in GDP in the third quarter to 0.7 or maybe even more, simply because we are making up the loss of the Royal Wedding holiday (in April)and the impact that has had on output," he added. (Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)