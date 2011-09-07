* Pound recovers from 7-week low of $1.5921 vs dlr

* Euro/sterling up 0.3 pct at 88 pence

* Factory UK data, speculation about QE build (Adds details, fresh quotes)

LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling inched up from seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by a bounce in stock markets, although it lagged the euro on speculation that recent soft UK data would lead the Bank of England to resort to more monetary stimulus.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee started its two day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates near zero with no change to the 200 billion sterling bond buying programme forecast.

Still, with UK data disappointing in the past few months, speculation is rising that the BOE may have to resort to another bout of asset purchases, to support the flagging economy. UK industrial output fell 0.2 percent in July from a month earlier, below analysts expectations of an unchanged reading. .

"The data was not too much away from expectations with oil and gas driving it lower," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB. "But sterling is being dragged by expectations of QE in the UK, especially against the euro. I think it could bounce tomorrow once the BOE decision is out of the way."

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5984, running into strong offers above $1.6020. It had fallen to a seven-week low of $1.5921 on Tuesday with near term support at around $1.5906--the low struck on July 13.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 87.96 pence. . Options with a strike price of 87 pence for expiry on next Monday were traded, with a U.S. bank tipped as the buyer.

The common currency briefly jumped after Germany's top court rejected a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking German aid to crisis ridden euro zone countries.

But it gave up some of those gains after the court handed the parliament more powers, making approving of bailout packages more cumbersome.

Still, it managed to hold on to gains made on Tuesday against the pound after it rallied against the Swiss franc after the Swiss National Bank set a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 franc.

Near term resistance for the euro/sterling pair is at its 55-day moving average which comes in at 88.22 pence on Wednesday.

"I think further easing in the UK is realistic... QE seems to get more likely with each week and set of data that passes," said a London-based spot trader.

"Even if the BOE does not announce any fresh measures tomorrow, sterling could see a knee jerk reaction higher, before sellers reappear and reality dawns."

Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a string of negative UK data have led investors to sell sterling in the past three weeks. It had scaled a 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618 against the dollar on Aug. 19, before dropping.

Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also prompted speculation the BoE may restart quantitative easing to stimulate growth. Some large banks are expecting that the BOE could resort to more easing before the end of the year. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)