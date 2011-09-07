* Pound recovers from 7-week low of $1.5921 vs dlr
* Euro/sterling up 0.3 pct at 88 pence
* Factory UK data, speculation about QE build
LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling inched up from
seven-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by a
bounce in stock markets, although it lagged the euro on
speculation that recent soft UK data would lead the Bank of
England to resort to more monetary stimulus.
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee started its
two day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep
rates near zero with no change to the 200 billion sterling bond
buying programme forecast.
Still, with UK data disappointing in the past few months,
speculation is rising that the BOE may have to resort to another
bout of asset purchases, to support the flagging economy. UK
industrial output fell 0.2 percent in July from a month earlier,
below analysts expectations of an unchanged reading.
"The data was not too much away from expectations with oil
and gas driving it lower," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at
Lloyds TSB. "But sterling is being dragged by expectations of QE
in the UK, especially against the euro. I think it could bounce
tomorrow once the BOE decision is out of the way."
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5984, running
into strong offers above $1.6020. It had fallen to a seven-week
low of $1.5921 on Tuesday with near term support at around
$1.5906--the low struck on July 13.
The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 87.96
pence. . Options with a strike price of 87 pence for
expiry on next Monday were traded, with a U.S. bank tipped as
the buyer.
The common currency briefly jumped after Germany's top court
rejected a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking German aid to
crisis ridden euro zone countries.
But it gave up some of those gains after the court handed
the parliament more powers, making approving of bailout packages
more cumbersome.
Still, it managed to hold on to gains made on Tuesday
against the pound after it rallied against the Swiss franc after
the Swiss National Bank set a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair
at 1.2000 franc.
Near term resistance for the euro/sterling pair is at its
55-day moving average which comes in at 88.22 pence on
Wednesday.
"I think further easing in the UK is realistic... QE seems
to get more likely with each week and set of data that passes,"
said a London-based spot trader.
"Even if the BOE does not announce any fresh measures
tomorrow, sterling could see a knee jerk reaction higher, before
sellers reappear and reality dawns."
Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a
string of negative UK data have led investors to sell sterling
in the past three weeks. It had scaled a 3-1/2 month high of
$1.6618 against the dollar on Aug. 19, before dropping.
Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also
prompted speculation the BoE may restart quantitative easing to
stimulate growth. Some large banks are expecting that the BOE
could resort to more easing before the end of the year.
