* Sterling hovers near 6-mth high vs euro, 2-mth low vs dollar

* Pound rises as euro suffers broadly on Greek concerns

* Euro selling vs dlr pressures Cable, UK QE prospect also stings

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a six-month high against the euro on Monday as the shared currency took a broad hit on speculation that Greece may soon be forced to default on its debts.

The euro stumbled to 85.31 pence, its lowest since early March, with traders citing early selling by UK exporters. Its losses have mounted after breaking below key technical support, opening the door to more weakness.

The pound , however, plumbed a two-month low of $1.5793 as the escalating concern about a number of euro zone members prompted safe-haven demand for the dollar, which rallied across the board.

"The selling was triggered by European news, which is why the euro has fallen the most, but it's becoming a dollar move as stocks are lower and U.S. Treasuries are bid," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.

"It's a broader risk-off move now, which should be broadly sideways for euro/sterling, while Cable should move lower," he said, adding that he recommended selling sterling on a move towards $1.60, and that 85 pence was becoming "the new norm" for euro/sterling.

Traders anticipated sterling would continue to track moves in the euro, with Greece's struggle to gain the next part of its international bailout just the latest round of bad news in a two-year sovereign debt crisis.

The country's deputy finance minister on Monday said Greece has cash to operate until next month, highlighting its need for the bailout funds.

At the same time, the possibility of a ratings downgrade to French banks, which have particularly high exposure to periphery euro zone debt, prompted more selling in their shares, underlining the savage impact the debt crisis has had on the banking sector.

Also keeping the pound under selling pressure versus the dollar and other currencies was the prospect that the Bank of England may consider the possibility of injecting more stimulus to the economy as it struggles to recover.

QE SPECULATION COULD HURT GBP

The euro pared losses, trading flat on the day at 85.95 pence.

But its upside was limited, after it made a decisive break below technical support at 86.93 pence, its 200-day moving average, late last week. This move signals the possibility of deepening losses.

Sterling fell as low as $1.5793 in early London trade, its weakest since mid-July, before reversing some losses to trade around $1.5850 down 0.2 percent on the day.

Traders said an Asian central bank stepped in to buy the currency on its break below $1.5800, which contained a deeper fall, but any gains would be limited as a 2 percent fall in UK shares offered few reasons to buy the pound.

Focus is on $1.5781, a low hit in July, which is considered a support level. A push below that would take the pound to its weakest since late January.

"We have a few bids as we go lower (in Cable) but not enough to stop it if the euro keeps being sold," said a trader in London.

The latest IMM data on speculator positioning shows a hefty increase in net positions to sell the pound last week.

Sterling risks more downside if investors continue to speculate that the BoE may be moving closer to implementing more economic stimulus, including buying more UK assets from the market. The central bank kept policy unchanged last week.

More quantitative easing would be negative for the pound as it would flood the system with the currency, sapping demand.

But the UK economy's struggle to recover while the government slashes spending has raised expectations that the central bank may soon have to take action to prop up growth.

"Sterling is unlikely to be able to make much if any headway against the dollar over coming sessions as expectations of further UK quantitative easing may simply have been pushed back to the November meeting," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said in a note.

Weak readings of the UK jobless sector and retail sales due this week may add fuel to that argument, while inflation figures are expected to show price pressures are staying stubbornly high.

High inflation is complicating the task of the BoE, making it difficult for policymakers to justify monetary easing when it must also tame price pressures. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)