By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a six-month high
against the euro on Monday as the shared currency took a broad
hit on speculation that Greece may soon be forced to default on
its debts.
The euro stumbled to 85.31 pence, its lowest
since early March, with traders citing early selling by UK
exporters. Its losses have mounted after breaking below key
technical support, opening the door to more weakness.
The pound , however, plumbed a two-month low of
$1.5793 as the escalating concern about a number of euro zone
members prompted safe-haven demand for the dollar, which rallied
across the board.
"The selling was triggered by European news, which is why
the euro has fallen the most, but it's becoming a dollar move as
stocks are lower and U.S. Treasuries are bid," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
"It's a broader risk-off move now, which should be broadly
sideways for euro/sterling, while Cable should move lower," he
said, adding that he recommended selling sterling on a move
towards $1.60, and that 85 pence was becoming "the new norm" for
euro/sterling.
Traders anticipated sterling would continue to track moves
in the euro, with Greece's struggle to gain the next part of its
international bailout just the latest round of bad news in a
two-year sovereign debt crisis.
The country's deputy finance minister on Monday said Greece
has cash to operate until next month, highlighting its need for
the bailout funds.
At the same time, the possibility of a ratings downgrade to
French banks, which have particularly high exposure to periphery
euro zone debt, prompted more selling in their shares,
underlining the savage impact the debt crisis has had on the
banking sector.
Also keeping the pound under selling pressure versus the
dollar and other currencies was the prospect that the Bank of
England may consider the possibility of injecting more stimulus
to the economy as it struggles to recover.
QE SPECULATION COULD HURT GBP
The euro pared losses, trading flat on the day
at 85.95 pence.
But its upside was limited, after it made a decisive break
below technical support at 86.93 pence, its 200-day moving
average, late last week. This move signals the possibility of
deepening losses.
Sterling fell as low as $1.5793 in early London
trade, its weakest since mid-July, before reversing some losses
to trade around $1.5850 down 0.2 percent on the day.
Traders said an Asian central bank stepped in to buy the
currency on its break below $1.5800, which contained a deeper
fall, but any gains would be limited as a 2 percent fall in UK
shares offered few reasons to buy the pound.
Focus is on $1.5781, a low hit in July, which is considered
a support level. A push below that would take the pound to its
weakest since late January.
"We have a few bids as we go lower (in Cable) but not enough
to stop it if the euro keeps being sold," said a trader in
London.
The latest IMM data on speculator positioning shows a hefty
increase in net positions to sell the pound last week.
Sterling risks more downside if investors continue to
speculate that the BoE may be moving closer to implementing more
economic stimulus, including buying more UK assets from the
market. The central bank kept policy unchanged last week.
More quantitative easing would be negative for the pound as
it would flood the system with the currency, sapping demand.
But the UK economy's struggle to recover while the
government slashes spending has raised expectations that the
central bank may soon have to take action to prop up growth.
"Sterling is unlikely to be able to make much if any headway
against the dollar over coming sessions as expectations of
further UK quantitative easing may simply have been pushed back
to the November meeting," analysts at Credit Agricole CIB said
in a note.
Weak readings of the UK jobless sector and retail sales due
this week may add fuel to that argument, while inflation figures
are expected to show price pressures are staying stubbornly
high.
High inflation is complicating the task of the BoE, making
it difficult for policymakers to justify monetary easing when it
must also tame price pressures.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)