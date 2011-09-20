(Updates prices, adds fresh quote)

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday on technical factors, slightly improving risk appetite and buying by Swiss investors, but it could come under pressure again if Bank of England minutes this week suggest more UK monetary stimulus is likely.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.5714, bouncing from its eight-month low of $1.5632 struck on Monday. It rose to a session high of $1.5734, rising past reported offers at $1.5725 with more said to be at $1.5750.

Support for sterling is seen near its recent lows.

Traders said sterling appeared oversold on daily momentum charts, helping it benefit from an unwinding of short positions. Swiss investors were seen buying and the pound also benefited from a slight uptick in risk appetite with U.S. stock futures pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street SPc1, traders said.

"Despite yesterday's lows we could well see a rebound, which could well be triggered by a close beyond $1.5780," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC.

He said sterling could still fall towards $1.5485 -- the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011. "But we could get a sharp short squeeze first," he said.

Against the euro, the pound was flat. The common currency was at 87.15 pence , hovering just above its 200-day moving average of 87.03 pence.

The euro came under fresh pressure on Tuesday after Standard and Poor's cut its debt rating on Italy and on persistent worries about the euro zone banking sector. However, it pared losses , as did European stocks , on a bout of short covering.

Investors have extended bearish bets against the euro while the dollar and the yen have made strong gains in recent sessions.

The dollar and the yen are perceived as safe-haven currencies and have tended to gain as worries about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about slowing global growth drive investors to unwind exposure to riskier assets and high-yielding currencies.

"Sterling is still a high-beta currency with the UK having a good deal of exposure to the euro zone," said Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays Capital.

Speculation that Bank of England minutes, due on Wednesday, will indicate more policymakers are considering further quantitative easing (QE), which would expand the BoE's balance sheet, would be seen as negative for the UK currency.

Investors have been starting to price in such a move as recent comments from members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appear to signal they are increasingly ready to vote for further monetary stimulus to boost lacklustre UK economic growth.

"While our base case scenario is that the BoE will not resort to QE, the probability has nonetheless increased in the past few weeks," said Barcap's Subbarao.

"If the MPC resorts to more QE, sterling will weaken. There is a difference when the Fed opted for QE1 as investors still preferred to hold the dollar for liquidity. That cannot be said to be the case for sterling, and therefore more QE will lead to a weaker pound."

Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to "Operation Twist" to support the flagging U.S. economy, whereby it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds, pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and individuals.

"Despite the risk that the Fed will also take further policy action, the dollar is being insulated from its poor fundamentals by demand for liquidity, suggesting downside risk for cable in the near term," Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. (Editing by Susan Fenton)