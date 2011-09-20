(Updates prices, adds fresh quote)
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling rebounded against the
dollar on Tuesday on technical factors, slightly improving risk
appetite and buying by Swiss investors, but it could come under
pressure again if Bank of England minutes this week suggest more
UK monetary stimulus is likely.
The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.5714, bouncing from its
eight-month low of $1.5632 struck on Monday. It rose to
a session high of $1.5734, rising past reported offers at
$1.5725 with more said to be at $1.5750.
Support for sterling is seen near its recent lows.
Traders said sterling appeared oversold on daily momentum
charts, helping it benefit from an unwinding of short positions.
Swiss investors were seen buying and the pound also benefited
from a slight uptick in risk appetite with U.S. stock futures
pointing to a higher opening on Wall Street SPc1, traders
said.
"Despite yesterday's lows we could well see a rebound, which
could well be triggered by a close beyond $1.5780," said Michael
Hewson, market analyst at CMC.
He said sterling could still fall towards $1.5485 -- the 50
percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010
to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011. "But we could get a
sharp short squeeze first," he said.
Against the euro, the pound was flat. The common currency
was at 87.15 pence , hovering just above its 200-day
moving average of 87.03 pence.
The euro came under fresh pressure on Tuesday after Standard
and Poor's cut its debt rating on Italy and on persistent
worries about the euro zone banking sector. However, it pared
losses , as did European stocks , on a bout of short
covering.
Investors have extended bearish bets against the euro while
the dollar and the yen have made strong gains in recent
sessions.
The dollar and the yen are perceived as safe-haven
currencies and have tended to gain as worries about contagion
from the euro zone debt crisis and concerns about slowing global
growth drive investors to unwind exposure to riskier assets and
high-yielding currencies.
"Sterling is still a high-beta currency with the UK having a
good deal of exposure to the euro zone," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency analyst at Barclays Capital.
Speculation that Bank of England minutes, due on Wednesday,
will indicate more policymakers are considering further
quantitative easing (QE), which would expand the BoE's balance
sheet, would be seen as negative for the UK currency.
Investors have been starting to price in such a move as
recent comments from members of the BoE's Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) appear to signal they are increasingly ready to
vote for further monetary stimulus to boost lacklustre UK
economic growth.
"While our base case scenario is that the BoE will not
resort to QE, the probability has nonetheless increased in the
past few weeks," said Barcap's Subbarao.
"If the MPC resorts to more QE, sterling will weaken. There
is a difference when the Fed opted for QE1 as investors still
preferred to hold the dollar for liquidity. That cannot be said
to be the case for sterling, and therefore more QE will lead to
a weaker pound."
Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to
"Operation Twist" to support the flagging U.S. economy, whereby
it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds,
pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and
individuals.
"Despite the risk that the Fed will also take further policy
action, the dollar is being insulated from its poor fundamentals
by demand for liquidity, suggesting downside risk for cable in
the near term," Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)