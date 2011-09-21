* BoE mins flag chances of more QE; Oct seen a possibility

* Stg hits 8-mth low vs dollar, 2-1/2 year low vs yen

* BoE's Dale speech awaited, US Fed meeting in focus later

* Worries grow about UK economy; public finance data also weak

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell to an eight-month low against the dollar and a two-and-a-half year low versus the yen on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes flagged an increasing chance the central bank will soon opt for more monetary easing.

Adam Posen remained the only Monetary Policy Committee member to vote for an extra 50 billion pound in asset purchases but the minutes showed most members felt it was increasingly likely more asset purchases would be warranted at some point.

Some also felt the recent weakness in the economy was sufficient to justify more quantitative easing "at a subsequent meeting", raising the prospect that the BoE could act as early as next month.

"The minutes quite strongly signal there is a high risk of further QE in October," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

He added, however, that the market had already discounted this to some extent, which could limit sterling's losses in the near term.

Sterling fell as low as $1.5613 against the dollar , a fall of around 0.8 percent on the day and its weakest since mid-January. Traders cited selling by a UK clearer but also said reported bids at $1.5600 helped to cap its falls. It last traded down 0.45 percent at $1.5669.

Analysts said a fall below $1.5600 could pave the way for a further drop towards $1.5500. Around $1.5487 marks the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.

The pound also fell to 119.23 yen , its weakest since January 2009, leaving it in sight of its record low around 118.80, with the Japanese currency benefiting as investors seek safe haven in a risk averse environment.

Market players awaited a speech by BoE policymaker Spencer Dale at 1130 GMT for any further comments on the possibility of more QE.

Focus will switch later, however, to a policy meeting in the United States, where policymakers are likely to announce some form of additional easing measures to support a flagging U.S. economy.

Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to "Operation Twist", whereby it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds, pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and individuals.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh deficit-cutting measures.

The economy is also considered to be very vulnerable to any escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It is bad news that the UK economy is in such a state that the Bank of England has changed its view and is considering more action, but it is good news they have the tools available to them," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"The risk of a double-dip in the UK is increasing," he said, adding he forecast sterling to fall to $1.53 against the dollar by year-end.

The euro was up 0.25 percent at 87.26 pence, having hit a high for the day of 87.50 pence, where traders said offers were reported.

Further gains could see it target the 55-day moving average around 87.70 pence and last week's high of 87.905.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6 percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer confidence hitting a four-month low.

Data on Wednesday also showed higher spending and a fall-off in tax receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record high for a month of August last month. (Editing by Ron Askew)