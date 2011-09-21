* BoE mins flag chances of more QE; Oct seen a possibility
* Stg hits 8-mth low vs dollar, 2-1/2 year low vs yen
* BoE's Dale speech awaited, US Fed meeting in focus later
* Worries grow about UK economy; public finance data also
weak
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell to an eight-month
low against the dollar and a two-and-a-half year low versus the
yen on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes flagged an
increasing chance the central bank will soon opt for more
monetary easing.
Adam Posen remained the only Monetary Policy Committee
member to vote for an extra 50 billion pound in asset purchases
but the minutes showed most members felt it was increasingly
likely more asset purchases would be warranted at some point.
Some also felt the recent weakness in the economy was
sufficient to justify more quantitative easing "at a subsequent
meeting", raising the prospect that the BoE could act as early
as next month.
"The minutes quite strongly signal there is a high risk of
further QE in October," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
BTMU.
He added, however, that the market had already discounted
this to some extent, which could limit sterling's losses in the
near term.
Sterling fell as low as $1.5613 against the dollar ,
a fall of around 0.8 percent on the day and its weakest since
mid-January. Traders cited selling by a UK clearer but also said
reported bids at $1.5600 helped to cap its falls. It last traded
down 0.45 percent at $1.5669.
Analysts said a fall below $1.5600 could pave the way for a
further drop towards $1.5500. Around $1.5487 marks the 50
percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010
to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.
The pound also fell to 119.23 yen , its weakest
since January 2009, leaving it in sight of its record low around
118.80, with the Japanese currency benefiting as investors seek
safe haven in a risk averse environment.
Market players awaited a speech by BoE policymaker Spencer
Dale at 1130 GMT for any further comments on the possibility of
more QE.
Focus will switch later, however, to a policy meeting in the
United States, where policymakers are likely to announce some
form of additional easing measures to support a flagging U.S.
economy.
Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to
"Operation Twist", whereby it would sell short-dated bonds and
buy longer-dated bonds, pushing down longer-term borrowing costs
for companies and individuals.
WEAK UK ECONOMY
Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears
about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep
slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh
deficit-cutting measures.
The economy is also considered to be very vulnerable to any
escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis.
"It is bad news that the UK economy is in such a state that
the Bank of England has changed its view and is considering more
action, but it is good news they have the tools available to
them," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
"The risk of a double-dip in the UK is increasing," he said,
adding he forecast sterling to fall to $1.53 against the dollar
by year-end.
The euro was up 0.25 percent at 87.26 pence,
having hit a high for the day of 87.50 pence, where traders said
offers were reported.
Further gains could see it target the 55-day moving average
around 87.70 pence and last week's high of 87.905.
On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its
growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6
percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer
confidence hitting a four-month low.
Data on Wednesday also showed higher spending and a fall-off
in tax receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record
high for a month of August last month.
(Editing by Ron Askew)