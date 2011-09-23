* Profit taking in dollar supports sterling

* Broadly weak euro hits session low vs sterling

* More sterling losses seen on risk of more UK QE

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 23 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday as investors booked profits on the U.S. currency's rally the previous day, but gains were capped by concerns the global economic outlook is worsening, which kept the pound near a one-year low.

Against the euro, sterling hit a session high as the single currency was sold off on escalating speculation that Greece may not be able to secure more European bailout funds, raising the possibility that it may default on its debt.

Sterling bounced after broad, heavy selling that pushed it to a record low versus the yen on Thursday, when concerns about the global slowdown and a deepening euro zone debt crisis triggered a wave of selling of riskier assets, including the pound, for the perceived safety of the dollar and the yen.

Despite its recovery on Friday, sterling remains pressured by increasing speculation that the Bank of England could resort to more quantitative easing to stimulate the struggling UK economy, and analysts expect its downward trend to continue.

"We've ended up with a flight to safety, which hasn't been favourable to sterling, along with an increasing possibility of QE coming possibly earlier rather than later, and the economic data has been pretty grim too," said Jeremy Stretch, currency analyst at CIBC.

"As a combination it doesn't stack up well for sterling," he said, adding that these factors would push sterling towards $1.52 in the near term.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 nations have pledged to prevent Europe's debt crisis from undermining banks, but financial markets are losing faith that the euro zone will soon come up with a lasting solution to the problem.

The pound traded 0.5 percent higher on the day at $1.5415, having climbed to as high as $1.5473. It clawed back some losses after it slumped to $1.5326 on Thursday, its weakest since September 2010.

Traders cited demand for sterling from UK corporates and some participants from Benelux countries, while its topside was capped by offers suspected around $1.5480 and $1.5500.

Some traders put on bets for sterling to fall later in the day, given that a 2 percent fall in European share markets suggested that risk aversion would continue in the near term, boosting demand for dollars.

"I've gone short Cable around $1.5450-70, assuming New York will buy the dollar this afternoon," said a trader in London.

The euro slipped 0.6 percent to 87.13 pence, after the single currency wiped out earlier gains against the dollar to trade slightly lower on the day.

The pound rose 0.5 percent to 117.60 yen, pulling away from around 116.70 yen hit on Thursday, its weakest level ever according to Reuters charts.

The pound is poised to end the week around 2 percent lower versus the dollar, having suffered particularly after minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting flagged an increased readiness to ease monetary policy further.

A fresh round of asset buying by the BoE would be negative for the pound as such a programme requires authorities to boost supply by flooding the market with the currency.

Some in the market believe the need for the BoE to restart its asset-buying programme has increased given growing signs that the economic recovery is lagging, as highlighted by data on Thursday showing a sharp fall in UK factory orders and a rise in public borrowing. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)