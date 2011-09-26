LONDON, Sept 26 Sterling edged lower on Monday after Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent said the UK currency was likely to remain weak for osme time and that a weak global economy would put downward pressure on inflation.

Sterling dipped to around $1.5463 from $1.5480 before the comments. It then recovered to trade at $1.5476, up marginally on the day.

The euro rose to around 86.90 pence from 86.80 pence beforehand and was last at 86.84 pence, down 0.55 percent on the day.

Traders said the impact was limited, however, with the markets focused on events in the euro zone.

The December gilt future extended losses after the comments. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)