* Sterling hits session low vs dollar after euro stumbles

* Pound reverses earlier gains vs dollar, EURGBP off five-week high

* Investors await UK inflation, retail sales data, BoE minutes

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 17 Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday, tracking losses in the euro after comments from German officials tempered optimism that a European Union summit this week will produce a comprehensive plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble dampened demand for the euro when he said Sunday's summit of EU leaders will not present a definitive solution for the region's debt problems.

His comments helped lift the pound from a five-week low versus the single currency, but saw sterling relinquish early gains versus the dollar. Comments from other German government officials also prompted investors to pick up the greenback, considered to be a relatively safe bet in times of uncertainty.

The pound was last trading down 0.3 percent at $1.5771 , after earlier falling to a session low of $1.5731.

Meanwhile, the euro fell 0.6 percent versus the pound to 87.16 pence, retreating from a five-week high of 87.97 pence hit earlier in the session, with traders citing corporate sellers. The single currency was unable to hold above 87.90 pence, around its 100-day moving average, which has been a technical resistance level since early September.

"Expectations of the summit this weekend had become slightly stretched. The pullback was driven by comments from Schaeuble saying people shouldn't expect too much," said Chris Walker, FX strategist at UBS.

"The market got ahead of itself so there has been a bit of euro selling. That dollar buying has also fed through into cable."

Walker said the risks for the pound were for further downside if sentiment deteriorated ahead of the summit, and if the summit itself disappointed the market.

Schaeuble's comments took the steam out of a recent rally in the pound which saw it hit a one-month high of $1.5853 on Friday. The move had enabled sterling to recover from losses made after the Bank of England announced earlier this month a second round of quantitative easing to help the weak economy.

The latest IMM positioning data showed investors trimmed short positions -- bets that the UK currency will depreciate -- which had been piling up in past weeks.

QE TO OUTWEIGH INFLATION DATA?

Many analysts said there was little reason to buy sterling given weaknesses in the UK economy and loose monetary policy.

The ITEM Club on Monday downgraded its 2011 GDP expectation to 0.9 percent from 1.4 percent predicted three months ago, while it also cut its forecast for 2012.

Investors await data on UK inflation and retail sales later this week, which are expected to show the economy's recovery remains frail.

They also anticipate the release on Wednesday of BoE minutes from its meeting earlier this month, to see how united the central bank was in coming to its decision to implement more QE.

Some analysts said this week's data may have limited impact on sterling given that the UK central bank has already moved to bolster the economy with more quantitative easing, which involves flooding the market with pounds and thereby decreasing demand for the currency.

"We could have inflation close to 5 percent but I don't know if sterling can take much direction from this. Ordinarily it would appreciate but the BoE will come out the very next day and explain why they did QE," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"A strong inflationary number will not mean tighter policy." (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Catherine Evans)