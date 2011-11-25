* Sterling hits $1.5423, tracks weakness in euro/dollar
* Pound rallies vs euro on debt crisis
* Analysts: Limited flows to gilts from Bunds so far
LONDON, Nov 25 Sterling hit a seven-week
low against the dollar on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in
the euro versus the U.S. currency on worries that European
officials were making little headway in tackling the euro zone
debt crisis.
The pound fell as low as $1.5423, its weakest since
early October, as investors sold currencies perceived to be
risky for the safety of the highly liquid dollar.
Sterling rose against the broadly weak euro and other
currencies. Traders said they saw good demand for the pound from
UK corporates, although this was doing little to help it against
the dollar.
"There's a bit of interest in sterling right now but
unfortunately for Cable, it's just too intrinsically linked to
euro/dollar to feel the benefit of it," said Lee McDarby, head
of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.
The pound later pared losses to $1.5472 in erratic trade,
and some market participants said they were seeing limited flows
given a holiday-shortened session for U.S. markets. The pound is
poised to lose 2 percent versus the dollar this week.
"It's all very thin," said a trader in London. "There were
regular sized bids around $1.5420. I guess the market was caught
short and has now squared up."
The euro fell around 0.7 percent to 85.50 pence.
"We've seen a fair bit of corporate interest around the
1.1650 pound level (85.80 pence), and there's fair bit of
interest among exporters to sell dollars around $1.55," said
McDarby at Investec.
WIDE YIELD SPREADS
But sterling stayed on the back foot having sold off after
bleak economic outlooks given by Bank of England officials the
previous day.
BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent on Thursday said Britain
risked sliding back into recession, while his colleague David
Miles said more quantitative easing was possible.
Market participants suspect asset managers have been
shifting away from AAA-rated euro zone bonds -- including those
from Germany, the region's strongest economy -- into UK gilts on
the view that UK assets may prove a safe haven as the euro zone
debt situation deteriorates.
Euro zone debt problems, along with surprisingly weak demand
at a German bond auction this week, have prodded secondary
market interest rates on Germany's bonds higher, putting them at
roughly the same level as gilts. Historically, Bund yields have
been lower than gilts.
Investors believe deep divisions remain about how to solve
the debt crisis, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Thursday said she did not think shared euro zone bonds were
needed as a way to ease pressure on debt-stricken countries.
But while market participants see the possibility that gilts
will soon outperform Bunds, which would be positive for sterling
against the euro, few have seen big flows into the pound and
they remain worried about signs of weakness in the UK economy.
"I'm not sure investors are buying (gilts) in significant
size. They're probably not buying any more than they have been
already," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
He added that the BoE's deteriorating view of the economy
was doing the pound few favours.
"It's not as if the UK is not without its problems," he
said.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)