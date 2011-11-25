* Sterling hits $1.5423, tracks weakness in euro/dollar

* Pound rallies vs euro on debt crisis

* Analysts: Limited flows to gilts from Bunds so far

LONDON, Nov 25 Sterling hit a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in the euro versus the U.S. currency on worries that European officials were making little headway in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The pound fell as low as $1.5423, its weakest since early October, as investors sold currencies perceived to be risky for the safety of the highly liquid dollar.

Sterling rose against the broadly weak euro and other currencies. Traders said they saw good demand for the pound from UK corporates, although this was doing little to help it against the dollar.

"There's a bit of interest in sterling right now but unfortunately for Cable, it's just too intrinsically linked to euro/dollar to feel the benefit of it," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

The pound later pared losses to $1.5472 in erratic trade, and some market participants said they were seeing limited flows given a holiday-shortened session for U.S. markets. The pound is poised to lose 2 percent versus the dollar this week.

"It's all very thin," said a trader in London. "There were regular sized bids around $1.5420. I guess the market was caught short and has now squared up."

The euro fell around 0.7 percent to 85.50 pence.

"We've seen a fair bit of corporate interest around the 1.1650 pound level (85.80 pence), and there's fair bit of interest among exporters to sell dollars around $1.55," said McDarby at Investec.

WIDE YIELD SPREADS

But sterling stayed on the back foot having sold off after bleak economic outlooks given by Bank of England officials the previous day.

BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent on Thursday said Britain risked sliding back into recession, while his colleague David Miles said more quantitative easing was possible.

Market participants suspect asset managers have been shifting away from AAA-rated euro zone bonds -- including those from Germany, the region's strongest economy -- into UK gilts on the view that UK assets may prove a safe haven as the euro zone debt situation deteriorates.

Euro zone debt problems, along with surprisingly weak demand at a German bond auction this week, have prodded secondary market interest rates on Germany's bonds higher, putting them at roughly the same level as gilts. Historically, Bund yields have been lower than gilts.

Investors believe deep divisions remain about how to solve the debt crisis, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said she did not think shared euro zone bonds were needed as a way to ease pressure on debt-stricken countries.

But while market participants see the possibility that gilts will soon outperform Bunds, which would be positive for sterling against the euro, few have seen big flows into the pound and they remain worried about signs of weakness in the UK economy.

"I'm not sure investors are buying (gilts) in significant size. They're probably not buying any more than they have been already," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

He added that the BoE's deteriorating view of the economy was doing the pound few favours.

"It's not as if the UK is not without its problems," he said. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)