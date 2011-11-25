* Sterling hits $1.5423, but recovers as stock market rise

* Pound gains vs euro on debt crisis

* UK autumn statement and EU meeting in focus next week

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 25 Sterling inched up from a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday as risk appetite improved and it advanced against the euro, which was beset by concerns over a lack of progress on efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

The pound was last flat on the day at $1.5502, recovering from a low of $1.5423, its weakest since early October. Traders said some investors were unwinding bearish bets to head into the weekend with square positions. Gains were also driven by a bounce in stock markets, although the pound's upside was expected to be limited.

"Cable is performing rather well but both the euro and sterling are a sell in rallies," said a London-based spot trader. Earlier in the day, traders cited good demand for the pound from UK corporates.

Sterling rose against the euro . The single currency lost around 0.7 percent to 85.50 pence, coming under broad pressure after Italian borrowing costs soared, highlighting intense market stress in the euro zone.

"The euro is headed lower against sterling and we expect it to ease towards 83 pence," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB. "We are seeing German opposition to any short-term measures to solve the debt crisis and as long as that happens, there is little respite for the euro."

Next week, euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss details on leveraging the region's bailout fund, although a major announcement is unlikely.

WIDE YIELD SPREADS

In the UK, the Office of Budget Responsibility is expected to cut its economic growth projections next week. British finance minister George Osborne in his autumn budget statement is also likely to admit that the government faces an uphill task in meeting its deficit targets given slowing growth, all of which could undermine the pound.

Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Martin Weale said Britain faces an appreciable risk of recession and there was a strong case for more quantitative easing once the current round of purchases was complete.

He added there was a need for Britain's economy to rebalance towards a more export-oriented economy and this required a combination of a lower real exchange rate and more demand from countries that run current account surpluses.

His comments had little impact but reinforced the view that with the BOE increasingly dovish, the pound was unlikely to gain much. Cable was on track for its second straight week of losses.

Market participants suspect asset managers have been shifting away from AAA-rated euro zone bonds -- including those of Germany, the region's strongest economy -- into UK gilts on the view that UK assets may prove a safe haven as the euro zone debt situation deteriorates.

But while market participants see the possibility that gilts will soon outperform Bunds, which would be positive for sterling against the euro, few have seen big flows into the pound and they remain worried about signs of weakness in the UK economy.

"I'm not sure investors are buying (gilts) in significant size. They're probably not buying any more than they have been already," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "It's not as if the UK is not without its problems," he said. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)