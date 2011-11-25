* Sterling hits $1.5423, but recovers as stock market rise
* Pound gains vs euro on debt crisis
* UK autumn statement and EU meeting in focus next week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 25 Sterling inched up from a
seven-week low against the dollar on Friday as risk appetite
improved and it advanced against the euro, which was beset by
concerns over a lack of progress on efforts to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
The pound was last flat on the day at
$1.5502, recovering from a low of $1.5423, its weakest since
early October. Traders said some investors were unwinding
bearish bets to head into the weekend with square positions.
Gains were also driven by a bounce in stock markets, although
the pound's upside was expected to be limited.
"Cable is performing rather well but both the euro and
sterling are a sell in rallies," said a London-based spot
trader. Earlier in the day, traders cited good demand for the
pound from UK corporates.
Sterling rose against the euro . The single
currency lost around 0.7 percent to 85.50 pence,
coming under broad pressure after Italian borrowing costs
soared, highlighting intense market stress in the euro zone.
"The euro is headed lower against sterling and we expect it
to ease towards 83 pence," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at
Lloyds TSB. "We are seeing German opposition to any short-term
measures to solve the debt crisis and as long as that happens,
there is little respite for the euro."
Next week, euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss
details on leveraging the region's bailout fund, although a
major announcement is unlikely.
WIDE YIELD SPREADS
In the UK, the Office of Budget Responsibility is expected
to cut its economic growth projections next week. British
finance minister George Osborne in his autumn budget statement
is also likely to admit that the government faces an uphill task
in meeting its deficit targets given slowing growth, all of
which could undermine the pound.
Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Martin Weale said Britain
faces an appreciable risk of recession and there was a strong
case for more quantitative easing once the current round of
purchases was complete.
He added there was a need for Britain's economy to rebalance
towards a more export-oriented economy and this required a
combination of a lower real exchange rate and more demand from
countries that run current account surpluses.
His comments had little impact but reinforced the view that
with the BOE increasingly dovish, the pound was unlikely to gain
much. Cable was on track for its second straight week of losses.
Market participants suspect asset managers have been
shifting away from AAA-rated euro zone bonds -- including those
of Germany, the region's strongest economy -- into UK gilts on
the view that UK assets may prove a safe haven as the euro zone
debt situation deteriorates.
But while market participants see the possibility that gilts
will soon outperform Bunds, which would be positive for sterling
against the euro, few have seen big flows into the pound and
they remain worried about signs of weakness in the UK economy.
"I'm not sure investors are buying (gilts) in significant
size. They're probably not buying any more than they have been
already," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank. "It's not as if the UK is not without its
problems," he said.
