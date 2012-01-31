(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)

* Greek deal hope increases risk appetite, buoys pound

* Sterling hits $1.5797, helped by month-end dollar selling

* PMIs in focus later in the week, QE worries remain

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 31 Sterling hit a two-and-a-half-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking the euro's rise against the U.S. currency on hopes that Greece will reach a deal with its private creditors this week.

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made significant progress in debt restructuring talks, sparking optimism the country may avoid a chaotic default.

This buoyed sentiment towards the euro and lifted riskier assets and currencies, including sterling.

Traders said the pound was also helped by month-end dollar selling, though this was partly offset by some reported month-end buying of euros against sterling.

But analysts warned the likelihood of more UK monetary easing may weigh on the pound, especially after weak UK lending data on Tuesday.

Sterling was last up 0.6 percent at $1.5790, having hit a high of $1.5797, its strongest since Nov. 18, 2011.

"There's a bit more short-covering, which is going on in the single currency in particular, and that is reflecting positively on sterling," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

"There seems to be a slight improvement in risk appetite after the wobbles of yesterday."

The euro was steady at 83.56 pence, having hit a high of 83.85 pence which put it in sight of its recent high of 84.09 pence.

"There's not very much news coming from the UK market at the moment, I think really it's all about what we're seeing in Europe," said Sara Yates, FX strategist at Barclays.

However, she said it was unlikely sterling would push much higher against the dollar because of expectations of further loosening of monetary policy in Britain.

Analysts said the market was likely to take direction from the Greek debt talks, though concerns about debt problems in Portugal, where yields on government debt have hit record highs, may weigh on the single currency.

DATA EYED, QE LIKELY

Sterling could come under pressure later this week, with purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing, construction and services likely to give further evidence of the fragility of the UK economy.

Many in the market expect the Bank of England will announce another round of quantitative easing under its asset purchasing programme in February in an attempt to boost the economy.

Data on Tuesday highlighting sharp declines in money supply and consumer credit had little effect on sterling, but analysts said it could make additional QE next month more likely.

"It (the data) certainly contributes to the case for further QE, in particular the decline in the M4 money supply," said FXPro's Derks.

Investors are likely to place greater emphasis on the PMI surveys this week. A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January manufacturing PMI, but weaker construction and services PMIs.

Data also released on Tuesday showed consumer confidence hit a seven-month peak in January, though analysts were sceptical this would mark the start of a lasting improvement in the UK economy. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)