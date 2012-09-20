* Euro dented by weak euro zone business surveys
* Pound rises to 79.89 pence per euro
* But sterling falls against dollar, tracking euro falls
* UK retail sales, CBI factory survey better than forecast
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling rose to a one-week high
against a broadly weaker euro on Thursday as poor euro zone
business activity data fanned concerns about a deepening
recession in the region.
But the pound tracked the euro lower against the dollar,
with dealers concerned about the impact of a fragile euro zone
economy on the UK, which has strong trade links with Europe.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to a low of 79.89
pence, breaking below reported stop loss sell orders at 79.95
pence to mark its weakest since Sept. 12.
The single currency fell as gloomy euro zone purchasing
managers' surveys suggested the European Central Bank's plan to
buy the bonds of indebted euro zone countries has yet to bolster
business confidence.
"The big news is definitely the euro zone PMI data, which is
telling us we may get even weaker growth in the euro zone," said
Guillermo Felices, currency strategist at Barclays.
"That's what's given the euro and European currencies such
as sterling a reality check. We had seen very aggressive rallies
in the euro and sterling against the dollar."
The euro traded well below a three-month high of 81.14 pence
hit on Friday and further losses could see it target its 100-day
moving average at 79.66 pence.
Analysts and traders said the PMI data encouraged investors
to take profit on the euro's recent strong gains sparked by the
ECB bond buying plan and by aggressive monetary easing in the
United States.
Similarly traders continued to take profit on the pound's
recent rise to a 4-1/2 month high against the dollar.
The pound showed little reaction to data showing UK retail
sales weakened in August, albeit by slightly less than forecast.
The results were distorted due to a negative impact from the
London Olympics.
Sterling fell 0.2 percent to $1.6190, off its
recent peak of $1.6276 hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced aggressive monetary easing last week which dented the
U.S. currency.
Some UK data recently, including signs of falling
unemployment and a strong rise in industrial production, has
suggested the economy may have recovered in the third quarter.
A survey on Thursday by the Confederation of British
Industry showed British factory orders improved more than
expected in September, with the total order book balance rising
to -8 from -21 in August.
However, Bank of England minutes on Wednesday showed some
policymakers felt the UK economy may need more stimulus, keeping
alive speculation the central bank may extend its 375 billion
pound asset purchase programme in November.
Paul Robson, currency analyst at RBS warned against getting
overly optimistic about the UK economy, adding there was "no
sign the UK will bounce back strongly". He forecast the euro
would rebound towards 83 pence over the next month.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
