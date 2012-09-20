* Pound rises to one-week high against euro

* Euro dented by weak euro zone PMI surveys

* Sterling falls against dollar, tracks euro falls

* UK retail sales, CBI factory survey better than forecast

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling rose to a one-week high against a broadly weaker euro on Thursday as poor euro zone business activity data fanned concerns about a deepening recession in the region.

By contrast, UK retail sales figures and a survey on factory orders were slightly better than expected. This came in the wake of some recent better UK data that has suggested the economy has recovered in the third quarter.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to a low of 79.88 pence, breaking below reported stop loss sell orders at 79.95 pence to mark its weakest since Sept. 12. This pulled it well below Friday's three-month high of 81.14 pence.

Analysts said gloomy euro zone purchasing managers surveys encouraged investors to take profit on recent strong euro gains sparked by the ECB bond buying plan and by aggressive monetary easing in the United States.

"The PMIs didn't help the euro, plus there is uncertainty about Spain applying for a bailout which has eroded enthusiasm following the ECB plan," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

The euro traded well below a three-month high of 81.14 pence hit on Friday and further losses could see it target its 100-day moving average at 79.66 pence.

It gained little support from Spanish 10-year borrowing costs falling to their lowest level since January at an auction on Thursday, as uncertainty persisted about whether Madrid would seek a bailout.

FALLS VERSUS DOLLAR

But the pound tracked the euro lower against the dollar, with dealers concerned about the impact of a fragile euro zone economy on the UK, which has strong trade links with Europe.

"The big news is definitely the euro zone PMI data, which is telling us we may get even weaker growth in the euro zone," said Guillermo Felices, currency strategist at Barclays.

"That's what's given the euro and European currencies such as sterling a reality check. We had seen very aggressive rallies in the euro and sterling against the dollar."

Sterling fell 0.25 percent to $1.6179, trading a cent below a peak of $1.6276 hit on Monday.

Data showed UK retail sales weakened in August but by slightly less than forecast, while the results were distorted by a negative impact from the London Olympics.

A survey also showed British factory orders improved more than expected in September, with the total order book balance rising to -8 from -21 in August.

Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the economy may be rebounding.

However, Bank of England minutes on Wednesday showed some policymakers felt the UK economy may need more stimulus, keeping alive speculation the central bank may extend its 375 billion pound asset purchase programme in November.

"Though the minutes suggested more QE was possible there is hope that the better data may stay the BoE's hand come November and this is standing the pound in reasonably good stead," Moneycorp's Lawson said.

But Paul Robson, currency analyst at RBS warned against being overly optimistic about the UK economy, adding there was "no sign the UK will bounce back strongly". He forecast the euro would rebound towards 83 pence over the next month.