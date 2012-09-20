* Pound rises to one-week high against euro
* Euro dented by weak euro zone PMI surveys
* Sterling falls against dollar, tracks euro falls
* UK retail sales, CBI factory survey better than forecast
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling rose to a one-week high
against a broadly weaker euro on Thursday as poor euro zone
business activity data fanned concerns about a deepening
recession in the region.
By contrast, UK retail sales figures and a survey on factory
orders were slightly better than expected. This came in the wake
of some recent better UK data that has suggested the economy has
recovered in the third quarter.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to a low of 79.88
pence, breaking below reported stop loss sell orders at 79.95
pence to mark its weakest since Sept. 12. This pulled it well
below Friday's three-month high of 81.14 pence.
Analysts said gloomy euro zone purchasing managers surveys
encouraged investors to take profit on recent strong euro gains
sparked by the ECB bond buying plan and by aggressive monetary
easing in the United States.
"The PMIs didn't help the euro, plus there is uncertainty
about Spain applying for a bailout which has eroded enthusiasm
following the ECB plan," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at
Moneycorp.
The euro traded well below a three-month high of 81.14 pence
hit on Friday and further losses could see it target its 100-day
moving average at 79.66 pence.
It gained little support from Spanish 10-year borrowing
costs falling to their lowest level since January at an auction
on Thursday, as uncertainty persisted about whether Madrid would
seek a bailout.
FALLS VERSUS DOLLAR
But the pound tracked the euro lower against the dollar,
with dealers concerned about the impact of a fragile euro zone
economy on the UK, which has strong trade links with Europe.
"The big news is definitely the euro zone PMI data, which is
telling us we may get even weaker growth in the euro zone," said
Guillermo Felices, currency strategist at Barclays.
"That's what's given the euro and European currencies such
as sterling a reality check. We had seen very aggressive rallies
in the euro and sterling against the dollar."
Sterling fell 0.25 percent to $1.6179, trading a
cent below a peak of $1.6276 hit on Monday.
Data showed UK retail sales weakened in August but by
slightly less than forecast, while the results were distorted by
a negative impact from the London Olympics.
A survey also showed British factory orders improved more
than expected in September, with the total order book balance
rising to -8 from -21 in August.
Recent UK data, including evidence of falling unemployment
and a strong rise in industrial production, has suggested the
economy may be rebounding.
However, Bank of England minutes on Wednesday showed some
policymakers felt the UK economy may need more stimulus, keeping
alive speculation the central bank may extend its 375 billion
pound asset purchase programme in November.
"Though the minutes suggested more QE was possible there is
hope that the better data may stay the BoE's hand come November
and this is standing the pound in reasonably good stead,"
Moneycorp's Lawson said.
But Paul Robson, currency analyst at RBS warned against
being overly optimistic about the UK economy, adding there was
"no sign the UK will bounce back strongly". He forecast the euro
would rebound towards 83 pence over the next month.