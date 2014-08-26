LONDON Aug 26 Sterling rose from a five-month
low against the dollar and pared losses against the euro on
Tuesday, overcoming a wobble after Scotland's pro-independence
leader Alex Salmond won a final debate before a referendum next
month.
Returning after Monday's market holiday in London, traders
bought the pound, which has weakened in recent sessions after
investors unwound expectations of a Bank of England interest
rate hike later this year.
The pound posted its seventh weekly loss against the
greenback last week -- a run not seen since the financial crisis
of August and September 2008.
Sterling was steady at $1.6580 on Tuesday, having
hit a five-month low of $1.6501 late on Monday.
It was also steady against the struggling euro at 79.60
pence, not far from a two-week high of 79.52 pence.
Some uncertainty about the outcome of the Scottish
referendum, for which the gap between the "Yes" and "No" camp
has narrowed, has pegged the pound back against the euro. But
analysts said this weakness was likely to be temporary.
In Monday's TV debate, Salmond relentlessly talked over
Alistair Darling, the leader of the anti-independence movement,
arguing Scotland would be wealthier, freer and better governed
if it became independent.
"Despite Alex Salmond winning the second ...debate..., we
expect euro/sterling to stay soft this week," said Chris Turner,
head of currency strategy at ING.
"The euro zone inflation and the response from the ECB
(European Central Bank) should dominate and send euro/sterling
down to 79 pence."
The inflation data is due on Friday. Analysts polled by
Reuters expect annual inflation to have slowed to 0.3 percent in
August from 0.4 percent in July, falling even further below the
ECB's target of just under 2.0 percent.
Late on Friday, in stronger language than he has used in the
past, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was
prepared to respond with all its "available" tools should
inflation drop further.
That was in sharp contrast to the situation in the UK.
Bank of England minutes last Wednesday showed two
policymakers unexpectedly voted to start raising interest rates
this month, becoming the first to do so in more than three
years.
"The obvious divergence between policy direction in the euro
zone relative to the U.S. or the UK is becoming more obvious and
that will leave the euro as the funding currency of choice going
into 2015," said Derek Halpenny, European head of research at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by John Stonestreet)