LONDON Oct 27 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Monday, boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will
this week emphasise that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay
lower for longer.
The pound lagged the euro, which got a lift from European
Central Bank stress tests that found smaller-than-expected
capital requirements among the region's banks, lifting some of
the economic gloom surrounding the euro zone.
The single currency traded flat at 78.755 pence,
barely reacting to a below-expectations Ifo business sentiment
survey from Germany.
Sterling was up 0.2 percent at $1.6115, building on
Friday's gains made after data showed the UK economy grew at a
healthy pace in the third quarter.
"I am not expecting (Fed chair) Janet Yellen to appear
hawkish, enhancing the chances of sterling benefiting from risk
appetite," said Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at FXTM.
"I see more potential in this pair advancing to $1.61 -
$1.62, than I do in the pair falling to $1.59."
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to end its asset
purchase programme at this week's policy meeting. It is also
expected to keep its key policy language unchanged in its
statement, with the phrase "a considerable amount of time" being
retained with respect to the timing of a rate rise.
By comparison, sterling money markets are pricing in a first
interest rate rise by the Bank of England around the middle of
next year, potentially the first post-crisis hike by any big
central bank.
But there is a degree of uncertainty surrounding the
strength of Britain's economic recovery and, by extension, the
timing of the BoE's first rate hike, with political risk also
increasingly a factor for investors.
"The moderate wage growth in UK labour market and the
disinflationary pressures sustain a longer period of loose
monetary policy in the UK," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of
market strategy at Swissquote.
"...We suspect that the recent strength in sterling will not
develop into a sizeable bullish reversal pattern."
Analysts said the European Commission's proposal to raise
Britain's contribution to the EU budget by 2.1 billion euros -
due to the relative strength of the British economy - was also
likely to cloud sentiment and push up the risk premium for
buying the pound.
Prime Minister David Cameron could come under pressure to
move towards a more anti-European platform ahead of next year's
general election if his party loses a by-election on Nov 20,
called following the defection of a lawmaker from Cameron's
Conservative Party to the eurosceptic UKIP.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by John Stonestreet)