(Recasts after U.S. jobs data, adds details, poll)
* Sterling rises after U.S. jobs data beats forecast
* Data alleviates near-term concerns about U.S. recession
* Pound steady vs euro, EZ debt weighs on single currency
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 5 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Friday after U.S. jobs numbers beat forecasts and
provided relief to investors who had braced for data that could
back views that the United States was heading towards recession
and boost safe-haven currencies.
The pound was steady against the euro, which was marginally
higher at 86.80 pence , having earlier fallen to a
two-month low on lingering concerns that the euro zone's debt
problems may engulf two of its larger economies -- Italy and
Spain.
Traders cited decent resistance at 87.50 pence, the high
struck on Aug. 8, while on the downside analysts said a close
below its 200-day moving average of 86.644 pence would open up
the potential for a fall to 85.90 pence -- the low struck on
March 11.
"The headline U.S. jobs numbers have provided a bit of
encouragement to the likes of euro and Cable with investors
cutting some of their long dollar positions," said Michael
Derks, chief strategist at FXPRO.
"But the labour market in the U.S. remains fragile and given
the euro's debt problems, Cable looks like holding on."
U.S. data showed non-farm payrolls accelerated more than
expected last month and the unemployment rate dipped to 9.1
percent from 9.2 percent in June.
Sterling was up 0.5 percent on the day at $1.6352,
regaining its footing after falling 1.0 percent the previous day
when the dollar rallied broadly on the back of intervention by
Japanese authorities to sell the yen.
The pound showed little reaction to data showing a big rise
in UK wholesale prices. The figures did nothing to change the
view that the Bank of England may hold off from raising interest
rates until well into 2012 at the earliest. Some analysts even
expect the BOE to ease monetary policy further by resorting to
more quantitative easing.
BOE QUARTERLY REPORT
Analysts said sterling's gains could run out of steam next
week if the BoE cuts its growth forecast in its quarterly
inflation report.
"Weaker growth ahead while inflation remains uncomfortably
high this year could make the ambitious government fiscal
austerity plan look difficult to achieve," CitiFX analyst
Valentin Marinov said in a note.
"In addition, abating inflation pressures against the
background of slowing global growth could maintain speculation
for more BoE accommodation ahead."
The euro pared some its early losses versus sterling, edging
up on a slight improvement in risk appetite after the U.S jobs
numbers and as traders said the European Central Bank was buying
Irish and Portuguese bonds to stem a rise in their yields.
But analysts expect the deepening euro zone debt crisis will
push the euro lower again against the pound.
A Reuters poll released on Friday forecast the euro would
weaken to 84.7 pence in 12 months.
