* Sterling gains as greenback sold after S&P downgrade
* Offers at $1.6480-1.65 to cap gains
* Euro rises vs sterling, helped by reported ECB bond buying
LONDON, Aug 8 Sterling advanced to trade near
two-month highs against the battered dollar on Monday after a
U.S. credit downgrade led more investors to sell the greenback,
though the UK currency's gains were checked by its losses
against the euro.
The euro gained broadly on market talk that the European
Central Bank was buying Spanish and Italian bonds with traders
citing decent resistance at around 87.60 pence , the
high struck on Aug. 3.
"The U.S. has been downgraded, growth is weaker and you have
expectations of another round of quantitative easing," said
Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.
"Asian investors are keen to diversify and looking for
safe-haven currencies. In these conditions sterling seems to be
supported."
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at 1.6434 , having hit a
two-month high of $1.6478 in the Asian session with investors
cutting positions in the greenback after the Standard and Poor's
rating cut to AA-plus from AAA.
Traders cited decent offers in sterling in the
$1.6480-1.6500 region and this was likely to cap its gains.
Resistance also resides at $1.6519 - the 76.4 percent
retracement of sterling's fall from a high of $1.6747 on April
28 to a low of $1.5781 on July 12.
Analysts said that while in the near term the dollar has
come under selling pressure from short-term speculative flows,
this could be prove shortlived, given the Group of Seven rich
nations have pledged to take action to stabilise markets.
"So far the dollar has held in relatively well,
strengthening against higher risk currencies as dollar-funded
risk asset positions are liquidated, while weakening modestly
against the majors," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
Bank of Tokyo-Mistubishi UFJ.
BOE QUARTERLY REPORT AWAITED
Sterling's gains could run out of steam if the Bank of
England cuts its growth forecast in its quarterly inflation
report due on Wednesday.
UK economic data has consistently surprised on the downside
and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's
target range, the central bank is likely to signal that it will
not raise interest rates within the next year.
In fact, some in the market are speculating that the BOE may
have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains
sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a
stuttering global recovery intensify.
Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter
percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the
start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike in
2012.
Still, sterling could gain against the euro given Britain
has a clear fiscal plan in place in contrast to the mounting
sovereign debt problems and contagion risks that the euro zone
countries are struggling to address.
"We expect euro to fall to 85.90 pence because we are not
sure how long the ECB will support by buying Spanish and Italian
bonds," said Lloyds' Schmidt.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)