LONDON, Aug 8 Sterling advanced to trade near two-month highs against the battered dollar on Monday after a U.S. credit downgrade led more investors to sell the greenback, though the UK currency's gains were checked by its losses against the euro.

The euro gained broadly on market talk that the European Central Bank was buying Spanish and Italian bonds with traders citing decent resistance at around 87.60 pence , the high struck on Aug. 3.

"The U.S. has been downgraded, growth is weaker and you have expectations of another round of quantitative easing," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB.

"Asian investors are keen to diversify and looking for safe-haven currencies. In these conditions sterling seems to be supported."

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at 1.6434 , having hit a two-month high of $1.6478 in the Asian session with investors cutting positions in the greenback after the Standard and Poor's rating cut to AA-plus from AAA.

Traders cited decent offers in sterling in the $1.6480-1.6500 region and this was likely to cap its gains. Resistance also resides at $1.6519 - the 76.4 percent retracement of sterling's fall from a high of $1.6747 on April 28 to a low of $1.5781 on July 12.

Analysts said that while in the near term the dollar has come under selling pressure from short-term speculative flows, this could be prove shortlived, given the Group of Seven rich nations have pledged to take action to stabilise markets.

"So far the dollar has held in relatively well, strengthening against higher risk currencies as dollar-funded risk asset positions are liquidated, while weakening modestly against the majors," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mistubishi UFJ.

BOE QUARTERLY REPORT AWAITED

Sterling's gains could run out of steam if the Bank of England cuts its growth forecast in its quarterly inflation report due on Wednesday.

UK economic data has consistently surprised on the downside and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's target range, the central bank is likely to signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next year.

In fact, some in the market are speculating that the BOE may have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a stuttering global recovery intensify.

Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike in 2012.

Still, sterling could gain against the euro given Britain has a clear fiscal plan in place in contrast to the mounting sovereign debt problems and contagion risks that the euro zone countries are struggling to address.

"We expect euro to fall to 85.90 pence because we are not sure how long the ECB will support by buying Spanish and Italian bonds," said Lloyds' Schmidt.

